Seagate Reveals All-New Game Drive PlayStation 5 SSD

Seagate has offered up the first official SSD option from their company for PS5 owners, as their new game drive is available now

Seagate has an all-new storage option for PlayStation fans as they have branched out with the all-new Game Drive PS5 SSD. Much like their previous drives for other consoles, this is a self-contained SSD that you just plug into one of the USB ports, giving you either 1TB or 2TB of storage, whichever you need more. Our experience with their SSDs for PC and Xbox has been pretty flawless, so if they bring that same experience to the PS5, it will make it a must-own for people with extended libraries. We have more info below, as the 1TB is going for $130, and the tTB is going for $220.

Seagate Game Drive PS5 SSD

The new Game Drive External SSD is officially licensed by PlayStation for PS5 and PS4 console gamers needing additional fast and large capacity storage and comes with 1TB and 2TB capacity options. For PS4 console players looking to build a massive library of readily accessible games, the drive eliminates the need to redownload files and spend time freeing up space. For PS5 console players, it's designed for gamers who are looking for additional storage for recording gameplay sessions or want to keep their collection of PS4 titles. To ensure seamless game transfers, the drive features a high-speed USB 3.2 Type-C interface. It also comes with USB-C to USB-A and USB-C to USB-C cables for easy plug-and-play use.

The sleek and stylish Game Drive External SSD complements the iconic PS5 console design and is accented by a blue LED light strip that enhances any gaming setup. The compact and lightweight SSD is also portable and requires no external power supply. With simple installation, gamers can easily bring an entire library on-the-go and play from anywhere. The new drive is backed with a three-year limited warranty and includes a two-week free trial of PlayStation® Plus Premium | Deluxe1, which gives access to hundreds of games in the Game Catalog and other exclusive benefits.

