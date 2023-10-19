Posted in: Game Hardware, Games, Seagate, Video Games | Tagged: FireCuda, Solid State Drive, SSD

Seagate Reveals New FireCuda 520N Solid State Drive

Seagate has revealed a new design from their FireCuda series of SSD models, as they announced the FireCuda 520N Solid State Drive.

Seagate announced a new model for their FireCuda SSD series, as the team showed off the all-new FireCuda 520N Solid State Drive. This new drive has been created to be a different kind of storage option that was almost entirely catered to be the perfect storage upgrade for Valve's Steam Deck, as well as the Microsoft Surface, ASUS ROG Ally, Lenovo Legion Go, and other compact gaming devices with 2230 M.2 slots. They have incorporated it with 2230-S2 M.2 form factor to take up the least amount of space possible as a PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSD, as the team is offering it up in two different options to add 1TB or 2TB extra storage to your platform. We have more info about the drive for you below as it is available at retailers now.

"The new drive is a perfect storage upgrade for Valve's Steam Deck, Microsoft Surface, ASUS ROG Ally, Lenovo Legion™ Go, and other compact devices with 2230 M.2 slots. Available in 1TB and 2TB capacities, the FireCuda 520N is a PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSD specifically designed for high-performing hand-held gaming devices with high octane read/write speed of up to 5,000 MB/s for the 2TB capacity and up to 4,800 MB/s for the 1TB model. The drive offers PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSD performance for desktop gaming, and it is backward compatible with Gen3 and Gen2 PCIe slots. Super-charge your portable gaming devices with the NVMe SSD that offers high speed and tons of space in a lightweight drive. Smooth-running desktop experience on your handheld devices. High-octane performance—up to 5,000MB/s with 2TB and 4,800MB/s with 1TB capacity. 1TB or 2TB SSD capacity stores everything on your M.2 2230 devices. Works with Gen3 and Gen2 PCIe slots. Gen4 NVMe performance in M.2 2230 form factor, bringing the desktop gaming experience to your handheld gaming devices."

