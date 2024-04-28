Posted in: CI Games, Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Lords of the Fallen

Lords Of The Fallen Releases Master Of Fate Update

CI Games has released Version 1.5 for Lords Of The Fallen, as Master Of Fate serves as the final milestone update for the game.

Article Summary CI Games and Hexworks launch Version 1.5, the final 'Master of Fate' update for Lords Of The Fallen.

New Advanced Game Modifier System allows players to customize difficulty and game experience.

Update includes performance improvements, PvP/PvE balance, and multiplayer enhancements.

Discover new questlines, spells, weapons, armor sets, and quality-of-life updates.

Indie game developer Hexworks and publisher CI Games have released Version 1.5 for Lords Of The Fallen, as the Master Of Fate update is out now. This update serves as the last official milestone update for the game that the developers promised would come, serving as the culmination of 30 updates made to the game since launch. So, if anything else comes out over time, it's basically bonus content at that point. We have the full rundown from the team of everything added to the game below, and the latest trailer showing off the highlights.

Lords of the Fallen – Master of Fate

Master of Fate concludes a weekly cadence of new content and quality-of-life enhancements for Lords of the Fallen, vastly improving the experience for players. The latest new feature – the Advanced Game Modifier System – places power directly into players' hands, allowing them to fully customize their game experience, using any combination of seven modifiers to make the game easier, more difficult, or simply a completely new experience every time. Modifiers include the ability to randomize enemies, alter mob density, and even enable a form of permadeath.

Significant performance, optimization, and stability improvements

Rigorous difficulty balancing, including mob density reduction & nerfed ranged attacks

Split PvP and PvE game balancing

Online multiplayer enhancements for improved matchmaking and connection stability

New questlines, including Season of the Bleak, Trial of the Three Spirits, and Way of the Bucket

New armor and weapon sets

Additional secret boss weapon abilities

Improved boss encounters with additional move sets & new AI

12 new spells, including the arena-devastating Immolation

New grievous strikes: each weapon family now features two unique finishers: one for single-handed wielding and another for two-handed wielding

Three new projectiles: Blood Vomit, Explosive Mines, and Frost Worms

QOL updates including Inventory expansion, appearance reset, storage functionality & gamepad rebinding

