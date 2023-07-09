Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: pokemon, pokemon cards, Scarlet & Violet, Squirtle

A Free Squirtle Card Comes With Orders Of This Pokémon TCG Item

If you are lucky enough to find a Scarlet & Violet - 151 item for pre-order at the Pokémon Center, you'll get a free Pokémon TCG card.

A foil version of the Squirtle from the upcoming special set Scarlet & Violet – 151 will be given to lucky Pokémon TCG customers. In order to obtain this Squirtle, which will be foil through this promotion but non-foil in the set, you will have to order a specific Pokémon TCG product from the Pokémon Center. Initially, this promotion included any product from Scarlet & Violet – 151, but it had recently been updated to only include the Ultra-Premium Collection. However, there is one problem… all of the Scarlet & Violet – 151 products are currently sold out from the official shop. Note, too, that if the foil wasn't enough, this card will also be stamped with the Pokémon Center logo.

These are the items you'll want to look for regarding this new promotion, as it is likely that we'll see more become available for order in the Pokémon Center:

Scarlet & Violet—151 Pokémon Center Elite Trainer Box (available only online) : Includes 11 Scarlet & Violet—151 booster packs; two copies of a Snorlax illustration rare-style promo card, with one featuring the Pokémon Center logo; and various gameplay accessories

: Includes 11 Scarlet & Violet—151 booster packs; two copies of a Snorlax illustration rare-style promo card, with one featuring the Pokémon Center logo; and various gameplay accessories Scarlet & Violet—151 Elite Trainer Box (available September 22, 2023): Includes nine Scarlet & Violet—151 booster packs, one Snorlax illustration rare-style promo card, and various gameplay accessories

Includes nine Scarlet & Violet—151 booster packs, one Snorlax illustration rare-style promo card, and various gameplay accessories Scarlet & Violet—151 Poster Collection (available September 22, 2023): I ncludes three Scarlet & Violet—151 booster packs, three promo cards featuring Kanto first partner Pokémon, and one full-size, two-sided poster featuring the original 151 Pokémon as well as the card illustrations of each Pokémon in the expansion

ncludes three Scarlet & Violet—151 booster packs, three promo cards featuring Kanto first partner Pokémon, and one full-size, two-sided poster featuring the original 151 Pokémon as well as the card illustrations of each Pokémon in the expansion Scarlet & Violet—151 Binder Collection (available September 22, 2023): Includes four Scarlet & Violet—151 booster packs and one nine-pocket album that holds up to 360 Pokémon TCG cards

Includes four Scarlet & Violet—151 booster packs and one nine-pocket album that holds up to 360 Pokémon TCG cards Scarlet & Violet—151 Booster Bundle (available September 22, 2023): Includes six Scarlet & Violet—151 booster packs

Includes six Scarlet & Violet—151 booster packs Scarlet & Violet—151 Ultra-Premium Collection (available October 6, 2023): Includes 16 Scarlet & Violet—151 booster packs, one metal card featuring hyper rare Mew ex, one special illustration rare promo card featuring Mew ex, one illustration rare promo card featuring Mewtwo, one stitched-edge playmat featuring Mew, one deck box, one coin featuring Mew and various gameplay accessories

Includes 16 Scarlet & Violet—151 booster packs, one metal card featuring hyper rare Mew ex, one special illustration rare promo card featuring Mew ex, one illustration rare promo card featuring Mewtwo, one stitched-edge playmat featuring Mew, one deck box, one coin featuring Mew and various gameplay accessories Scarlet & Violet—151 ex Box—Alakazam ex (available October 6, 2023): Includes four Scarlet & Violet—151 booster packs, one double rare card featuring Alakazam ex and two foil promo cards featuring Kadabra and Abra

Includes four Scarlet & Violet—151 booster packs, one double rare card featuring Alakazam ex and two foil promo cards featuring Kadabra and Abra Scarlet & Violet—151 ex Box—Zapdos ex (available October 6, 2023): Includes four Scarlet & Violet—151 booster packs, one double rare card featuring Zapdos ex, one foil promo card featuring Electabuzz, and one oversize card featuring Zapdos ex

Includes four Scarlet & Violet—151 booster packs, one double rare card featuring Zapdos ex, one foil promo card featuring Electabuzz, and one oversize card featuring Zapdos ex Scarlet & Violet—151 Mini Tin Collection (available October 6, 2023): Includes two Scarlet & Violet—151 booster packs, one coin sporting one of 10 unique styles featuring the various Energy type symbols in the Pokémon TCG, and one art card matching the tin

Be sure to check Bleeding Cool every day to follow our in-depth Pokémon TCG coverage as we explore the hobby's past, present, and even future with upcoming set reveals.

