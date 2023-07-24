Posted in: Game Hardware, Games, League of Legends, Secretlab, Video Games | Tagged: gaming chair, League of Legends

Secretlab Announces League Of Legends Jhin Edition Gaming Chair

League Of Legends players have a brand new gaming chair design from Secretlab to choose from with the all-new Jhin Edition.

Secretlab has revealed a brand new League Of Legends design for their Titan Evo gaming chair design as players can get their hands on the Jhin Edition. As you can see from the images below, this has been designed to look regal as can be, with maroon, gold, and various shades of gray throughout the design. If you're a fan of the character, this should be up your alley, as they have done their best to represent them in an elaborate fashion. We got more info on the chair below, as the chair is officially on sale today, available in Regular and XL.

"A work of art for those who demand perfection. Meet the Secretlab League of Legends Jhin Edition, a homage to the inimitable performances of Khada Jhin. Dominate your lane while backed by the pro-grade ergonomics of the Secretlab Titan Evo — the stage is set for you to strike terror in the hearts of your enemies. Its elegant white Secretlab NEO Hybrid Leatherette is topped with a custom finish developed just for the Jhin Edition chair. Featuring a one-of-a-kind brushed veneer and a unique sheen that evokes the textured folds of Jhin's cloak, the Jhin Edition chair mirrors every minute detail of the Golden Demon's ornate finery. With stunning maroon suede, gray wings, and intricate gold accents, the chair calls to mind Jhin's meticulous attention to detail in every single one of his twisted, theatrical displays. His iconic mask is stitched onto the backrest, a combination of individually stitched leatherette panels in varying shades of ivory."

"Alongside Riot Games, Secretlab has been a part of every major milestone in League of Legends, from Ruination to Star Guardian, and now Soul Fighter. The Jhin Edition chair celebrates one of the most hotly anticipated events of the summer, allowing players to explore new cosmetics, including a new Soul Fighter Jhin skin, and game modes — all while Soul Fighter Jhin seeks to recreate the world in his image. The Jhin Edition chair joins an ever-expanding collection of designs inspired by some of the most popular champions in League of Legends, including Jinx, Viego, Miss Fortune, Pyke, Akali, Yasuo, and Ahri."

