Secretlab Reveals New Dragon Ball Z Gaming Chair Design

Dragon Ball Z have a new gaming chair to possibly add to their collection as Secretlab has a new design channeling the anime

Secretlab revealed a brand new gaming chair design this morning that anime fans will appreciate as the new Dragon Ball Z design is available. Simply called the Dragon Ball Z Goku Edition, this particular version takes the Titan Evo design and dresses it up in his traditional Turtle School uniform, complete with the symbol dead center on the back. For those curious about the design, beyond the look of the chair, it's the same one they've been producing for the past few years. So, if you've had a Titan Evo before or now, you'll know exactly what you're getting. We have more info from the company about the chair for you below, as it is currently up for sale on their website.

Secretlab x Dragon Ball Z

Goku is a force to be reckoned with. His mischievous energy, coupled with his big heart and unwavering love for a good fight, have made him such an endearing character. The Secretlab Titan Evo Dragon Ball Z Goku Edition captures the essence of this iconic character down to its very last detail. Upholstered in a deep orange SoftWeave Plus Fabric, the chair immediately calls to mind Goku's distinctive Gi. An advanced 3D gradient knit also makes possible a stunning heat map gradient that evokes the crackling aura that surrounds Goku in his iconic Super Saiyan form — the first-ever multi-colored gradient on a Secretlab Titan Evo. Overlapping orange and blue speckles also mirror the way his Gi rips and tears during fights, a one-of-a-kind detail that is unique to the Secretlab Titan Evo Dragon Ball Z Goku Edition. Featuring the kanji symbols (Kame) on the front and (Kai-oh) on the rear, the chair is also a nod to Goku's training in the Kame School of martial arts and his time under Kai.

