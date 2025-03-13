Posted in: Games, Kakao Games, Video Games | Tagged: Ocean Drive Studio, Section 13

Section 13 Releases New Update While in Early Access

There's a new update in Section 13 right now, as they game focuses on teamwork while still being worked on in Early Access

Article Summary Section 13 rolls out Party Up update, enhancing teamwork in Early Access.

New agents, gear, weapons, and levels boost action-packed gameplay.

Revamped game facilities promise bigger, better challenges for players.

Return of Beaker reunites fan-favorite dream team in playful shooter.

Developer Ocean Drive Studio and publisher Kakao Games have released a new update for Section 13 while the game sits in Early Access. The update essentially focuses on teamwork, as they have loosely called this the Party Up update. You'll find a number of new additions the action sci-fi mystery title, including new gear, new agents, new weapons, new levels, and more. We have more info below and the trailer above as the content is live.

Section 13 – Party Up Update

Staff are reminded that Section 13, formerly known as Blackout Protocol, is a roguelite shooter now packed to the brim with action, interdimensional terrors, and plenty of young graduates ready to risk it all for the chance of a promotion. And, to HR's great delight, there are no unions in sight to stop this new Section 13 update from rolling out! Teamwork makes the dream work, and with the relaunch of co-op mode, our players can now sacrifice three employees in one round for maximum efficiency. And for those who cannot stand their coworkers, single-player mode will still be available with the ever-improving story – thoroughly vetted by the S2P's legal team (legal approval pending).

The company facilities also received an overhaul. We remind staff that a few cosmic horrors are still in the building, and to ignore any rumors that they have spread to the shining new Laboratory, the Quarantine Chamber, or the experimental procedural generation level for the overachievers who enjoy neverending suffering. The horrors have not spread. We repeat: Not. Spread. And while, like you, players might not have gotten the promised end-of-year promotion, the enemies definitely did, and they look bigger and better than ever! With their work cut out for them, S2P employees will definitely benefit from the new tactical gear: an Energy Shield and Turret for all your horror-repelling needs. Additionally, employees can take advantage of 20 boosted Synaptic Enhancements and get a real brain blast. Should all else fail, an old friendly face will save the day! Beaker has finally returned from mandatory leave and is here to join Scalpel, Boy Scout, and Red, completing the overworked and underpaid dream team.

