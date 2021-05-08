SEGA Announces Lost Judgment Will Be Released In September

SEGA and Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio revealed this week that they will be releasing Lost Judgment worldwide this September. Created by the same minds behind the Yakuza series and serving as a proper sequel to the original and highly-praised Judgment, this game will take you down another winding mystery featuring private eye Takayuki Yagami. The game was given a full reveal this week, which you can check out here, and we have screenshots and the trailer down below. Pre-orders are on sale now as the game will be released for both PlayStation and Xbox consoles on September 24th, 2021.

Law and Disorder: Lost Judgment once again puts players in the sneakers of lawyer turned street-fighting detective Takayuki Yagami. Joined by his partner, ex-yakuza Masaharu Kaito, the crime-fighting duo is called on to investigate a seemingly perfect crime whose lead suspect has an airtight alibi. What starts out as a tale of revenge reveals a tangled web of conspiracy involving several unlikely factions taking advantage of a broken law system. But as victims pile up and Yagami unravels the truth, he must choose between defending the law or exacting justice. Freeform Combat: Yagami's mastery of martial arts allows him to stylishly overcome any situation from group ambushes to single-target takedowns. Harness Crane, Tiger, and the new Snake style, a graceful style that can deflect and return an opponent's strikes, using their energy against them. Investigative Action: Yagami's arsenal of detective tricks grows with new gadgets, stealthily tracking suspects, and crafty methods of infiltration. Leave no stone unturned in pursuit of the truth. No Place Finer: Immerse yourself in the bustling downtowns of Tokyo and Yokohama at your own pace within an authentic setting that only the RGG Studio can deliver. Game at Club SEGA, find your next favorite hangout, take on cases from locals need, and beyond.