SEGA Genesis Mini 2 Finally Confirmed For North America Release

A month and a half after being revealed in Japan, SEGA finally confirmed the release of the SEGA Genesis Mini 2 in North America. Much like the Japanese version, this one includes a number of titles that were playable with the 6-Button Control Pad, as well as a number of titles from SEGA Saturn into the mix. The company has made the console available for pre-order on Amazon as its currently selling for about $105. You can read more about it below as it is set to be released on October 27th, 2022 in North America, just in time for the holiday shopping season.

The definitive mini console of 2019, the SEGA Genesis Mini, has been completely revamped! Its improved hardware is tucked away in a new, compact design based on the SEGA Genesis Model 2!

In addition, the console now comes with the 6-Button Control Pad! The controllers released for the SEGA Genesis Mini are also compatible.The SEGA Genesis Mini 2 has a bigger and more impressive lineup, surpassing its predecessor with over 50 classic titles included! Sega CD titles can be played as you will enjoy an immense library with advanced features like full-motion video and smooth animations. Furthermore, a never-released bonus game has also been added, contributing to a vast collection of games with endless play time!

