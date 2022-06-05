SEGA Will Be Releasing The Mega Drive Mini 2 Retro Console

SEGA has presented one of its big items for the 2022 holiday season as we'll be getting the Mega Drive Mini 2 retro console. With the pandemic and people having issues getting parts for various electronics, we haven't really seen anyone push for a new mini console in the past two years that wasn't already in production over a year ago. We thought by now we might see either the PS2 or N64 be made into mini consoles at this point. But a surprising entrant has come back into the mix as SEGA revealed during a recent broadcast that the Mega Drive Mini 2 will be coming out on October 27th, 2022 in Japan for ¥9,980 (about $76). What's more, the company is adding a bit more to it than you might expect from previous consoles people have released in the past.

For one, they're treating this like it was the upgrade to the previous model by including SEGA CD titles in the mix. Which, depending on where you lived, was either a bottom attachment that acted like CD-ROM, or was a bigger side attachment that looked more like a CD player. They're even including a CD attachment, however, much like all of the accessories that came with the original, they're here for design and nothing more. The console is expected to have 50 games spanning the Mega Drive/Genesis and SEGA CD, with the list of games included so far are Bonanza Bros., Fantasy Zone, Magical Tarurūto-kun, Mansion of Hidden Souls, Popful Mail, Shining Force CD, Shining in the Darkness, Silpheed, Sonic CD, Thunder Force IV, and Virtua Racing.

No formal announcement has been made for a western release, but let's be honest, there's no way this isn't getting revealed in the next few weeks for a November/December 2022 release in North America and Europe for probably $80. Enjoy the presentation below!