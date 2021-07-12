SEGA Releases New Demon Slayer -Kimetsu No Yaiba- Trailer

SEGA dropped a brand new trailer today for Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles as the game goes into pre-order. This time around the trailer highlights Adventure Mode, specifically how it's centered around the Tsuzumi Mansion Arc. You get a little taste of the story and a brief look at the game to a degree, as it sets things up for what you can expect to play. The game is currently set to be released on October 15th, with deluxe editions going out on October 13th.

It is the Taisho Period in Japan. Tanjiro, a kindhearted boy who sells charcoal for a living, finds his family slaughtered by a demon. To make matters worse, his younger sister Nezuko, the sole survivor, has been transformed into a demon herself. Though devastated by this grim reality, Tanjiro resolves to become a "demon slayer" so that he can turn his sister back into a human and kill the demon that massacred his family. A sorrowful tale of siblings in which the fates of humans and demons intertwine… begins now!

The Hinokami Chronicles is a spectacular arena fighter from the team at CyberConnect2 that lets players relive the memorable moments of "Tanjiro Kamado, Unwavering Resolve Arc" and "Mugen Train Arc". Follow Tanjiro through the story from the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba anime as he faces demons in order to turn his sister Nezuko, who has become a demon, back into a human. Players can expect: