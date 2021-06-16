SEGA Reveals More Details For Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania

SEGA dropped an unexpected bit of news during the Nintendo Direct as we're getting Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania this year. The game will be celebrating the 20th anniversary of the franchise by packing the first three games (Super Monkey Ball, Super Monkey Ball 2, Super Monkey Ball Deluxe) into one amazing title. The team worked hard to recreate over 300 levels and mazes, as well as 12 minigames, and bringing back to life an amazing cast of characters as everything in the game has been faithfully remastered. The game will be released on October 5th, 2021, for PC and all three major consoles (including next-gen). We have more info and a couple of quotes from SEGA below, along with the trailer and some screenshots!

Roll, tilt, and bounce through imaginative worlds as AiAi and his all-star cast of monkey friends race to thwart the nefarious schemes of evil monkey mad scientist Dr. Bad-Boon! No banana is safe in this epic new Monkey Ball adventure, featuring modern graphics and features, immersive comic book-style storytelling, 4-player local coop, online challenges and leaderboards, and a barrel's worth of new playable characters that rekindle the magic of the iconic originals. In addition to the standard edition of the game, SEGA will also release a Digital Deluxe edition of Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania featuring six additional classic character skins, three legendary console skins, 10 customizable Items and classic soundtrack. There will also be a special 20th Anniversary Edition of the game available at retail outlets that includes an art book, reversible cover, collectable sleeve and 10 cosmetic Items.

"We're thrilled to announce a new Super Monkey Ball at the same time as we celebrate the 20th Anniversary of this beloved series," said Toshihiro Nagoshi, SEGA Creative Director and Creator of Super Monkey Ball. "Everyone's support, especially fans overseas, has been a big encouragement to the development team over the years. We can't wait to reintroduce the rich world of Super Monkey Ball to a new audience." "I'm so excited to finally share this news with AiAi fans around the world," said Masao Shirosaki, Producer/Director of Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania. "It's an honor to be a part of such an iconic series with 20 years of history. Super Monkey Ball's charm and playfulness is deeply rooted in its DNA, and we're eager for our fans to experience the joy and wonder of the newest adventure."

