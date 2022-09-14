SEGA & Ryu Ga Gotoku Announce Multiple "Like A Dragon" Titles

SEGA and Ryu Ga Gotoku have revealed multiple new games coming out under the Like A Dragon franchise this week. yesterday during Sony's State of Play live stream, the company revealed they would be releasing a missing chapter from the series as they have rebuilt the 2014 game Like A Dragon: Ishin! from the ground up to come out in February 2023. Meanwhile, during this morning's RGG Summit 2022, the team revealed two more titles on the way as we'll be getting Like A Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name sometime in 2023, while the much anticipated Like A Dragon 8 will be coming in 2024. You can check out the trailers for all three games at the bottom, along with the info released for each.

Like A Dragon : Ishin! (February 21, 2023) The missing chapter in the RGG series comes to the West! Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio's samurai epic Like A Dragon: Ishin! launches globally on February 21, 2023 for PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows, Steam. Pre-order the Standard and Digital Deluxe editions now. In 1860s Kyo, a solemn samurai's fight for justice stands to change the course of Japan's history forever. Draw your blade and join the revolution in this heated historical adventure. Over the top action and diverse weaponry: Engage in visceral combat that combines feudal-era firearms and swords as players switch between four different combat styles: Swordsman, Gunman, Wild Dancer and Brawler. A deep roster of varied weaponry marks the historic transition between classic sword fighting and modern armed warfare as players train and upgrade skills to unlock even more powerful abilities.

Historical samurai epic: An optional in-game glossary supplements context to the historical basis of the people, places, and events featured within Like A Dragon : Ishin!

A : Ishin! Old meets new: Like A Dragon : Ishin! expands upon its 2014 Japan-exclusive predecessor with localization support, all-new content, exquisitely remastered graphics and enhanced capabilities for modern platforms in Unreal Engine 4. Like A Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name (2023) Kiryu is back in action in Like A Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name, launching 2023 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows, and Steam. This classic high-octane RGG action-adventure sheds light on Kiryu's perspective following the events of Yakuza 6: The Song of Life leading up to Like A Dragon 8. Like A Dragon 8 (2024) The highly anticipated sequel to Yakuza: Like A Dragon will land in 2024 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows, and Steam!