SEGA & Sports Interactive Officially Announce FMFC

SEGA and Sports Interactive have announced a new Football Manager game is on the way with the unveiling of FMFC. According to the info they released, this latest title in the franchise brings Football Manager fans "closer to the game they love with members being the first to get their eyes on the big news about the game". This will be a PC experience that will tie into Football Manager 21, in an effort to make you more connected to the game, and you can currently sign up for it via their website. Anyone who signs up before November 9th will be automatically in the running to win a gaming laptop and one of 100 copies of Football Manager 2021 for PC/Mac. The main game is set to release on November 24th. You can read more about it below.

FMFC members will also have access to a suite of exclusive content over the lifecycle of FM21 and beyond, including feature drops in the run up to the full release of FM21 and gameplay insights to help them get more out of their FM experience once they have their hands on the game. From now until the end of the season, there will be a weekly giveaway of the FMFC jersey, as seen on the FM21 artwork and release date video. The shirt has been designed by Nomad – the studio behind the Premier League rebrand – and brought to life by our friends at Hummel and in collaboration with our long-standing partners, War Child and Kick It Out. The home shirt will only be available through FMFC.

FMFC content is not only exclusive, but aims to be more relevant to fans' needs, with insider tips and guides suitable to the games they play, and the platforms they play on. To take advantage of this, fans simply need to link their FMFC profile to their Epic Games or Steam account or by selecting which platforms they play FM on during the FMFC sign-up process. Over time, we'll learn more about our players and be better placed to support their journey with the right content at the right times. By joining FMFC, fans will also enjoy contract bonuses in the form of member-only incentives and competitions as our way of saying thank you for their commitment to the club.