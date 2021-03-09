SEGA & TOMY Partner For Sonic The Hedgehog Plushies

SEGA announced this morning that they have formed a new partnership with TOMY to make a line of Sonic The Hedgehog plushies. To be specific, the Blue Blur and longtime mascot of the brand, along with some of his friends, will be made part of the company's highly collectible Club Mocchi Mocchi line. Which will turn them into super soft, super squeezable, and super huggable plush versions of the characters. If you're not familiar with this line, they particularly make a lot of characters from different video games in various sizes from small plushies that you can fit in your hand to large versions that might as well be the size of a beanbag. The most recognizable line would probably be the Kirby versions they made back in 2017 to help celebrate the character's 25th Anniversary. So far the only thing they've shown off is the Sonic head you see here, and they have yet to reveal when they'll hit the market. In the meantime, you can read a couple of quotes from the announcement below.

Sonic is an all-time classic video game character that has evolved into a beloved lifestyle brand and we are thrilled to bring these amazing characters to fans and collectors around the world through our unique Club Mocchi Mocchi brand," said TOMY's Director of Global Brands, Morgan Weyl. "The signature look and feel of our Club Mocchi Mocchi items will even turn Sonic's quills in the most huggable quills ever!" "TOMY has a long-standing reputation for high-quality plush toys not only in the industry but is well revered with Sonic collectors as well. We're thrilled to re-partner with them to create this unique line for Sonic the Hedgehog," said Michael Cisneros, Manager of Licensing at SEGA of America. "Fans have embraced Sonic in so many different mediums, and these super-soft, Club Mocchi Mocchi plushies will be ones they can hug and cherish for years to come."