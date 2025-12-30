Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Argyro Brotsi, PofuPofu Studios, Seina: A Tale of Spirits

Seina: A Tale of Spirits Announced For 2026 Release

Check out the first trailer for the new cozy adventure game Seina: A Tale of Spirits, set to be released sometime in 2026

Article Summary Seina: A Tale of Spirits is a cozy single-player adventure coming in 2026 from Argyro Brotsi and PofuPofu Studios.

Play as Mika, searching for her missing cat across a lush, watercolor world inspired by Japanese folklore.

Meet whimsical spirit animals, complete charming side quests, and solve gentle environmental puzzles.

Experience emotional storytelling, hand-painted visuals, and a heartwarming, calming game atmosphere.

Solo indie game developer Argyro Brotsi and publisher PofuPofu Studios revealed their new cozy title as we got our first look at Seina: A Tale of Spirits. This is a fun little adventure where your cat has run off and you now have to find them by going off on a small adventure in a storybook-looking world with a soft watercolor style to it. We have the latest trailer here as the game will be released sometime in 2026.

Seina: A Tale of Spirits

Seina, Mika's beloved cat, has mysteriously disappeared. Determined to find her, Mika sets out on a heartfelt adventure that leads her into a beautiful, overgrown world a place covered in moss, plants, and memories of another time. Seina: A Tale of Spirits is a single-player fantasy adventure inspired by Japanese aesthetics and a cute, heartwarming atmosphere. As Mika, you'll explore a magical realm filled with nature, gentle spirits, and curious creatures that seem to know more about your cat's disappearance than they first reveal.

As you wander through ancient ruins, misty forests, and peaceful lakes, you'll meet adorable spirit animals who will ask for your help with small quests. Some may guide you, others may need your kindness but each encounter brings you closer to discovering why Seina left, and what connects you to this forgotten world. Every area tells a story through its colors, sounds, and characters. You'll find hidden secrets, solve simple environmental puzzles, and interact with charming spirits that bring humor, warmth, and depth to Mika's journey.

The game's world is rich with vibrant colors, hand-painted scenery, and a soft soundtrack that creates a sense of calm and wonder. From funny and lighthearted moments to quiet scenes of reflection, Seina: A Tale of Spirits invites you to slow down, explore, and feel part of something magical. Embark on Mika's journey to find her cat and uncover the mystery of a world where spirits, nature, and emotion intertwine.

Single-player cozy fantasy adventure.

Hand-painted world inspired by Japanese nature and folklore.

Cute animal and forest spirits with unique side quests.

Exploration, light puzzles, and emotional storytelling.

A calm, colorful, and heartwarming experience.

