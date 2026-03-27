Posted in: Disney Dreamlight Valley, Gameloft, Games, Video Games | Tagged: disney, disneyland, frozen, paris

Disney Dreamlight Valley Celebrates Frozen's Disneyland Paris Opening

Disney Dreamlight Valley is celebrating the new World of Frozen opening at Disneyland Paris by offering a trip to go there in person

Article Summary Disney Dreamlight Valley launches a sweepstakes to visit the new World of Frozen at Disneyland Paris.

Limited-time Frozen-themed items hit the Premium Shop from March 25th to April 1st in-game.

Grand prize includes park tickets, hotel stay, meals, and round-trip flights for up to four people.

Enter by sharing Frozen-themed avatar screenshots with specific hashtags to qualify for the contest.

Gameloft is celebrating the opening of the new World of Frozen at Disneyland Paris by offering a trip to the park in-person through Disney Dreamlight Valley. The company is holding a special sweepstakes this week for players to win a trip to the park and experience the new land IRL. All you have to do is go take a few pictures of yourself in the game and share them on social media to be eligible. We have the details below from the team as you have until April 1 to enter.

Disney Dreamlight Valley & Gameloft Offer a Trip To The World of Frozen

From March 25th to April 1st, a limited-time Frozen collection will be available in the Premium Shop. This collection will feature the Frozen Elsa and Adventurous Anna Dream Styles, the Icy Frozen Palace, the Enchanted Ice Fountain, and many more majestic clothes and decorations inspired by the new land at Disneyland Paris! That's right, you and your loved ones can win a free trip to Disneyland Paris in Europe and experience the new World of Frozen firsthand at Disney Adventure World, their newly reimagined second park! For a family (or friends) of up to four people, the package includes:

3-Day Tickets to Disneyland Paris Park & Disney Adventure World in France!

3-Night accommodations at Disney Hotel New York-The Art of Marvel

Meals vouchers to cover the meals in the Disney restaurants

Round-trip air transportation

How to Participate

Take a screenshot of your Avatar in a Frozen-themed photo in Disney Dreamlight Valley and submit it by posting it on your social media channels with the hashtags #GameloftSweepstakes #DDVWorldOfFrozen2026. Official rules can be found on the game's official website.

Rúna Troll

Finally, on April 8th, we will be giving away an exclusive Rúna Handheld Purse item inspired by Rúna – the adorable little troll available exclusively at Disneyland Paris in the World of Frozen land at Disney Adventure World – on our social channels for everyone!

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