Posted in: Atari, Games, Retro Games, RollerCoaster Tycoon, Video Games | Tagged: atari, RollerCoaster Tycoon Classic

RollerCoaster Tycoon Classic Is Coming to PS5 & Xbox Series X|S

Console players will soon get to design their own theme parks from the classic titles, as RollerCoaster Tycoon Classic comes to PS5 and XSX|S

Article Summary RollerCoaster Tycoon Classic launches on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, bringing theme park fun to consoles.

Includes both original RollerCoaster Tycoon and RollerCoaster Tycoon 2 in one feature-packed edition.

Design coasters, manage parks, customize scenery, and keep guests happy with deep simulation gameplay.

Enhanced for current-gen platforms, offering classic isometric graphics and authentic park management.

Atari confirmed they're releasing RollerCoaster Tycoon Classic on a few new platforms, as the title arrives for both the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. This is the version you've already experienced on PC and Nintendo Switch, bringing the first two complete titles in all their glory with everything every added and upgraded to them in one package. Only now, you can play it digitally on current-gen consoles. Enjoy the trailer and details here as the game is live for both platforms today.

Play Two Complete RollerCoaster Tycoon Titles On Current-Gen Consoles

Originally created by game designer Chris Sawyer, RollerCoaster Tycoon helped define the simulation genre and inspired generations of players with its deep management systems and creative freedom. With today's launch, Atari continues to bring this influential management simulations to modern consoles, preserving the gaming experience that has captivated millions of players worldwide. With the addition of Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5, RollerCoaster Tycoon Classic is now available across all major platforms – including PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox, and PlayStation – ensuring both longtime fans and new players can experience the game that helped shape the theme park building genre.

RollerCoaster Tycoon Classic

RollerCoaster Tycoon Classic is a new RCT experience, combining the best features from two of the most successful and beloved RCT games in the series' history – RollerCoaster Tycoon and RollerCoaster Tycoon 2. Create and run amazing parks complete with the most outrageous rides imaginable. RCT Classic includes a mixture of authentic playability, depth of gameplay, and the unique graphical style of Chris Sawyer's original best-selling RollerCoaster Tycoon PC Games, now enhanced for handheld devices. Packed with content, players can enjoy designing and building roller coasters and rides, landscaping parks, and managing the staff and finances to keep their guests happy and the money flowing in. Can you become the next RollerCoaster Tycoon?

The Original RollerCoaster Sim: Experience all the fun from the original RollerCoaster Tycoon and RollerCoaster Tycoon 2 games with a new app that combines the best elements of both classic titles.

Experience all the fun from the original RollerCoaster Tycoon and RollerCoaster Tycoon 2 games with a new app that combines the best elements of both classic titles. Coaster Construction: Create incredible roller coasters – Quickly build a pre-made design or use the intuitive piece-by-piece building tools to design and theme your own unique rides.

Create incredible roller coasters – Quickly build a pre-made design or use the intuitive piece-by-piece building tools to design and theme your own unique rides. Park Designer: Keep your guests happy by building gentle or wild rides, food and drink stalls, water rides, and even transport rides to take them around the park. Customize your park by building scenery, fine-tuning the landscape, and routing the footpaths.

Keep your guests happy by building gentle or wild rides, food and drink stalls, water rides, and even transport rides to take them around the park. Customize your park by building scenery, fine-tuning the landscape, and routing the footpaths. Park Management: Run your park's marketing and finances to make a profit while attracting more guests; Organize your staff to keep the park running well and looking its best.

Run your park's marketing and finances to make a profit while attracting more guests; Organize your staff to keep the park running well and looking its best. Exciting Environments: Build the ultimate theme park in a variety of challenging environments, from the tranquility of Forest Frontiers to the bustling commerce of Megaworld Park.

Build the ultimate theme park in a variety of challenging environments, from the tranquility of Forest Frontiers to the bustling commerce of Megaworld Park. Authentic Gameplay: Classic-style characterful isometric graphics and original amusement park music and sound effects.

Classic-style characterful isometric graphics and original amusement park music and sound effects. Packed with Content: Includes hundreds of types of roller coasters and rides, as well as dozens of different shops, stalls, and facilities.

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