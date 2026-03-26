Posted in: Games, Hunter: The Reckoning, NACON, Video Games, World Of Darkness | Tagged: Hunter: The Reckoning, Hunter: The Reckoning – Deathwish, Teyon, World of Darkness

World of Darkness Sequel Hunter: The Reckoning – Deathwish Announced

Become the hunter once again as Hunter: The Reckoning – Deathwish brings players back to the World of Darkness for this new sequel

Article Summary Hunter: The Reckoning – Deathwish returns players to the World of Darkness in a new sequel set in New York City.

Create and personalize your own Hunter, confronting terrifying monsters and uncovering hidden horrors.

Make choices with real consequences as you hunt vampires, werewolves, and ghouls lurking in the shadows.

Join forces with fellow Hunters, form alliances, and navigate a secret war beneath the streets of the Big Apple.

Nacon and developer Teron have confirmed that the horror action sequel, Hunter: The Reckoning – Deathwish, is on the way. The game will take place years after the original title, as you will hunt down various monsters in this World of Darkness-based title. With the added twist that you'll be doing the hunting in the streets of New York City. We have more details and the trailer for you here, as the game is currently being planned for a Q3 2027 launch.

The Hunt is Back On As Hunter: The Reckoning – Deathwish Returns to the World of Darkness

Years have passed since that terrible childhood event that still lingers in the dark corners of your memory. New York seemed like the perfect place to start anew, leaving the shadows of your past behind. Everything is shattered when your childhood friend reappears, forcing you to face a brutal reality: the shadows hide very real, truly monstrous creatures. You become a Hunter, a monster killer, the last line of defence between innocent lives and a looming threat far more powerful than you. Welcome to the World of Darkness.

Personalize your character, from their appearance to their merits and flaws, before embarking on the hunt. But remember, when facing a millennia-old vampire or a werewolf that can easily claw through iron, you are nothing more than a bag of flesh and bone. It's your choices that will shape the outcome of the hunt. Knowledge is a weapon, and each clue uncovered about your quarry provides an additional advantage in taking it down. Spy, infiltrate, hack, threaten, steal…. whatever you need to get the job done! However, consider your actions carefully if you want to survive another day, as every decision has consequences.

You're not the only one who knows the truth. Others have lifted the veil and chosen to stand against it. They form a Cell: weak humans yet determined to reclaim the night. Meet several companions in misfortune; each has their own story, trauma, creed, and drive. Decide whom to trust, share your secrets… or your heart. Paranoia is your greatest survival weapon, because the truth is they're out there, hiding in the streets of the Big Apple. This bartender could be a werewolf. The store clerk who shot you a smile might be a ghoul. This priest is really a vampire. To unmask and defeat them, you'll need to use every means at your disposal. You're not the only player in this underworld war. Your quest for the truth will lead you through the back streets of New York and beyond the East Coast. You'll start to uncover the reality hidden within the World of Darkness, but the truth is more horrifying than you ever imagined.

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