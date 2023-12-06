Posted in: Bandai Namco, Games, Tekken 8, Video Games | Tagged: Sergei Dragunov, tekken

Sergei Dragunov Gets His Own Highlight Trailer For Tekken 8

The latest character highlight trailer for Tekken 8 shows off The White Angel of Death himself, Sergei Dragunov, with some new combat.

Article Summary Bandai Namco unveils Sergei Dragunov's character trailer for Tekken 8.

Dragunov, known as The White Angel of Death, returns from Tekken 5.

Discover his captivating backstory and unyielding work ethic in Tekken 8.

Watch Dragunov's surprising personal side, as revealed in a new narrative twist.

Bandai Namco has released the latest in their weekly character trailers leading up to the release of Tekken 8, as we get a better look at Sergei Dragunov. Having been around since Tekken 5: Dark Resurrection, Sergei has always been a bit of a dark horse character who has his own ambitions and goals but hasn't really been a major player over the years. He's basically here to be a strong Russian character who seems to be shrouded in mystery, and a decent roster option if you're looking to throw someone off their game. Enjoy his updated bio and the trailer below, as the game is still on schedule for release on January 26, 2024.

Sergei Dragunov is a user of Commando Sambo and is feared for his alias, "The White Angel of Death," a name he earned through his sheer and overwhelming combat prowess. While the world was embroiled in the armed conflict between the Mishima Zaibatsu and G Corp, Dragunov joined the King of Iron Fist Tournament with a certain goal in mind. However, midway through the tournament, the tournament's organizer, Heihachi Mishima, goes missing, bringing the competition to a halt. Dragunov returns home and, in recognition of his dedication to his work, is granted an extended leave for the first time in his life. Dragunov is known for his extreme work ethic—so much so that it is rumored he works even in his sleep.

However, upon returning to his room, it's as if he has a spring in his step. In his study, Dragunov opens a safe and removes an ancient notebook with an eerie cover, which he begins to examine. The usually cold-hearted Dragunov seems to be in high spirits as he writes. From his unsettling manner, it is clear that it can only be one thing—a list known and feared as "The Angel of Death's List." …However, in reality, it is nothing more than a bucket list of things that Dragunov has been saving up to do when he finally gets some extended free time. While drinking a cup of homemade sbiten to warm himself, Dragunov reads over the notebook, humming a tune and nodding in apparent satisfaction. After reflecting upon his younger self, Dragunov chooses a task that will be particularly difficult to achieve. With that new aim in mind, he sets out to accomplish his goal.

