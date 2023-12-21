Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Netmarble | Tagged: Netmarble, Seven Knights 2

Seven Knights 2 Releases Wolf Of The North Sea Drake Update

Netmarble dropped a new winter update in Seven Knights 2, as players can experience Wolf Of The North Sea Drake right now.

Article Summary Netmarble releases Wolf Of The North Sea Drake, a Legendary+ Ranged hero.

New Noble Antique Yeonhee costume and revamped Evan's Necklace accessory.

Festive in-game events with rewards from Dec. 20 to Jan. 3 in Seven Knights 2.

Earn rewards by checking in, completing missions, and shopping with holiday coins.

Netmarble dropped a new update this week for Seven Knights 2, as we hit the seas with the all-new Wolf Of The North Sea Drake update. This is an all-new character addition who is a pirate, bringing with them a number of attacks that will keep you off your kilter, as you'll have a few new ranged options. You can check out more info on the character below as the update is now live.

Seven Knights 2 – Wolf Of The North Sea Drake

Wolf of the North Sea Drake is a Legendary+ Ranged type hero who utilizes ranged attacks. His abilities boost allies' offensive abilities, grants buffs to Ranged allies, disrupts enemies, and deals Area of Effect damage. A new costume, Noble Antique Yeonhee, is also available for the Mythic hero in this update. This flowing blue and white robe will make sure that enemies note your elegance as you lay down magic from afar. The Hero's Vow Accessory 'Evan's Necklace' has received a revamp in this update, which increases HP recovered when hit, and applies Debuff Immunity at set intervals, making this perfect to protect you from enemy status effects. To celebrate the holiday season, several in-game events are now available:

December of Festivals Season 2! Check-in event (Dec. 20 – Jan. 3): Players who check in for ten days during the event period can earn Winter Holiday Gift Chests, Rubies, Upgrade Dungeon Ticket Chests, and more.

Players who check in for ten days during the event period can earn Winter Holiday Gift Chests, Rubies, Upgrade Dungeon Ticket Chests, and more. Special mission event (Dec. 20 – Jan. 3): Clear missions including participating in Arena or Ranked Training Ground, and earn Winter Holiday Coins. These Winter Holiday Coins can be exchanged for Maps, Topazes, Unsealed Accessory Crafting Material Selection Boxes, and more.

Clear missions including participating in Arena or Ranked Training Ground, and earn Winter Holiday Coins. These Winter Holiday Coins can be exchanged for Maps, Topazes, Unsealed Accessory Crafting Material Selection Boxes, and more. December of Festivals! Winter Holiday Shop (Dec. 20 – Jan. 3): Players can earn various items by using Winter Holiday Coins. Available items include Winter Holiday Gift Chest, Mythic Armor Selection Chest, Unsealed Accessory Crafting Material Selection Box, and more.

