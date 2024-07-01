Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Netmarble | Tagged: Seven Knights Idle Adventure, Shangri-la Frontier

Seven Knights Idle Adventure Launches Shangri-La Frontier Crossover

Seven Knights Idle Adventure has launched a new crossover event as characters from the TV show Shangri-La Frontier arrive in the game.

Article Summary Netmarble's Seven Knights Idle Adventure collabs with Shangri-La Frontier.

New Legendary Heroes and stages added, plus a unique dungeon event.

Exclusive Blacksmith’s Challenge and Wolfgang Challenger Pass available.

Special login and rate up events let players win collaboration heroes.

Netmarble has launched a new crossover event in Seven Knights Idle Adventure, as the world of Shangri-La Frontier has invaded the game. Starting today and running for a few weeks, several new playable characters from the animated series will be available for you to play around with. Along with some special events in which you can earn limited items before the event ends. We got the rundown of everything going on for you here.

Seven Knights Idle Adventure x Shangri-La Frontier

The latest collaboration update adds three melee-type Legendary Heroes from Shangri-La Frontier, as well as additional new content, including the introduction of stages 17,601 to 18,400 and the brand-new Shangri-La Frontier Collaboration Dungeon. This update also brings Blacksmith's Challenge (June 27 – July 10), a special mini-game where players can earn Event Shop currency to exchange for various items.

Sunraku: He earns a buff that increases his Critical Hit Rate, final Critical Hit Damage and final Evasion when using his active skills that deal great damage to a single target. When his Critical Hit attack successfully activates, Sunraku grants a buff that increases Critical Hit Rate to all allies, as well as inflicting a bleed debuff on the target.

Arthur Pencilgon: She is known for using a spear that deals damage from a distance. Arthur Pencilgon also grants a buff that increases the final Attack to all allies, while her Critical Hit attack's final damage increases when attacking bleeding targets.

Oikatzo: His skill grants a buff that enhances three stats to deal massive damage to the target, while the final damage increases if the target is paralyzed. Arthur Pencilgon and Oikatzo are obtainable from Wolfgang Challenger Pass, which runs through July 24.

Several in-game events are now available through July 24 to commemorate this special collaboration with Shangri-La Frontier:

Shangri-La Frontier Rate Up Summon Event : Players will have an opportunity to obtain their favorite collaboration hero.

: Players will have an opportunity to obtain their favorite collaboration hero. Shangri-La Frontier Special Check-in Event: Acquire the Collab Heroes and Shangri-La Frontier Hero Summon Tickets simply by logging into the game for 14 days.

