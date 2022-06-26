Severed Steel Will Release On Consoles This July

Greylock Studio and publisher Digerati announced that Severed Steel will be coming to consoles, with physical editions this July. The game was originally released on PC back in September 2021 and received some pretty awesome reviews, so now the team is bringing that experience to Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch. It appears this version of the game will be the current build with the 3.0 campaign update that was added a short time ago, however, beyond the features listed below there's no confirmation of any bonus content. You can check out the latest trailer for it below as it will be released for all three between July 20th-22nd.

Severed Steel is a single-player FPS featuring a fluid stunt system, destructible voxel environments, loads of bullet time, and a unique one-armed protagonist. It's you, your trigger finger, and a steel-toed boot against a superstructure full of bad guys. Chain together wall runs, dives, flips, and slides to take every last enemy down. A unique fighter: Play as Steel, a nimble, one-armed sharpshooter on a mission. There is no reloading – pick your shots well and be ready to pry a loaded weapon from your enemies' cold dead hands

Dodge bullets, leap off walls, slide kick, throw weapons – do whatever it takes to come out on top in intense and frenzied firefights

Pepper through plaster with sharp 4.7 mm rounds, punch through thick concrete with .50 cal slugs, or make big holes in things with your arm cannon

No two battles are the same thanks to dynamic, unscripted, squad-based AI

Chase high scores and fast times for leaderboard acclaim in this arcade-styled mode. Features 42 levels, each with their own sub-challenges, and over 20 unlockable, game modifying 'Mutators'

Blast through six compact story chapters as you battle against the forces of nefarious mega-corporation, EdenSys

A range of adjustable settings for features such as difficulty, visuals, audio, controls, navigation, and more