Shadow Bulbasaur, Charmander, Squirtle Can Be Shiny In Pokémon GO

The new special event running this weekend in Pokémon GO has brought some new Shiny-capable Shadow Pokémon to the game. The Ultra Unlock: Battle Weekend event happening within the Pokémon GO 6th Anniversary event has led to a change in the Team GO Rocket Leader rotations. Read on to see how you can encounter Shiny Shadow Charmander, Shiny Shadow Squirtle, and Shiny Shadow Bulbasaur.

Currently, here is the breakdown of which Team GO Rocket Leader uses which Pokémon:

Sierra: Squirtle

Cliff: Bulbasaur

Arlo: Charmander

Battling each of these Leaders will lead to an encounter with these Shadow Pokémon, which now have a chance to be Shiny. This is the very first time that Squirtle, Charmander, and Bulbasaur will be available as Shiny Shadow Pokémon, so be sure to get out there and battle Team GO Rocket Leaders.

Here are the full details for the event:

Battle Weekend: Date and time: Saturday, Jul 9th at 12 AM until Sunday, July 10th at 11:59 PM local time. New Legendary Shadow debut: Shadow Latios arrives and can be caught by defeating Giovanni New Team GO Rocket Special Research rewarding a Super Rocket Radar Charged TMs will be able to remove Frustration from Shadow Pokémon during the event 20 GO Battle League sets each day Team GO Rocket balloons every two hours An extra free Raid Pass daily Defeating Grunts earns two Mysterious Components Legendary Pokémon will be available in GO Battle League encounters starting at Rank 16 Earn 5x Stardust from GO Battle League rewards Earn 50% extra XP from Raids Earn 50% extra Stardust from defeating Team GO Rocket Grunts Previous Community Day moves will be available via evolution for: Bulbasaur, Chikorita, Treecko, Turtwig, Snivy, Charmander, Cyndaquil, Torchic, Chimchar, Tepic, Squirtle, Totodile, Mudkip, Piplip, and Oshawott when evolving them or their middle stage up to their final form.

Get out there and hunt those Shiny Shadows in Pokémon GO, fellow trainers!