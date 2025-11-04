Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: lugia, pokemon, Tales of Transformation

Shadow Lugia Raid Guide for Pokémon GO: Tales of Transformation

Shadow Lugia will return to Five-Star Raids in Pokémon GO for one day this November. Defeat it using these top counters and tips.

Article Summary Shadow Lugia returns as a one-day-only Five-Star Raid boss in Pokémon GO this November.

Discover the strongest counters, including Shadow, Mega, and non-Shadow Pokémon options.

Team up with at least five trainers and use Purified Gems to boost your raid success rate.

Legendary Shiny rate is roughly 1 in 20—use optimal throws and berries for the best catch chance.

The September, October, and November season of Pokémon GO, titled Tales of Transformation, continues this month. This season focuses on Mega Evolution, Gigantamax power-ups, and form changing. For the third and final month of Tales of Transformation, Five-Star Raids will feature Raikou, Entei, Suicune, Heatran, Cobalion, Terrakion, and Virizion. Meanwhile, Mega Raids see the return of Mega Beedrill, Mega Pinsir, Mega Heracross, Mega Tyranitar, Mega Altaria, Mega Ampharos, Mega Manectric, Mega Aerodactyl, Mega Medicham, and Mega Garchomp. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Shadow Lugia, who will have a one-day-only stint as the Five-Star Raid Boss. Let's get into it.

Top Shadow Lugia Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Shadow Lugia counters as such:

Dawn Wings Necrozma: Shadow Claw, Moongeist Beam

White Kyurem: Ice Fang, Ice Burn

Black Kyurem: Shadow Claw, Freeze Shock

Mega Tyranitar: Bite, Brutal Swing

Shadow Hydreigon: Bite, Brutal Swing

Mega Absol: Snarl, Brutal Swing

Shadow Tyranitar: Bite, Brutal Swing

Mega Gengar: Lick, Shadow Ball

Shadow Raikou: Thunder Shock, Wild Charge

Regieleki: Thunder Shock, Thunder Cage

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Shadow Lugia with efficiency.

Xurkitree: Thunder Shock, Discharge

Therian Forme Thundurus: Volt Switch, Wildbolt Storm

Zekrom: Charge Beam, Fusion Bolt

Crowned Shield Zamazenta: Ice Fang, Behemoth Bash

Hydreigon: Bite, Brutal Swing

Eternatus: Poison Jab, Dynamax Cannon

Tyranitar: Smack Down, Brutal Swing

Lunala: Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball

Crowned Sword Zacian: Metal Claw, Behemoth Blade

Darkrai: Snarl, Shadow Ball

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Shadow Lugia can be defeated by five trainers. If you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have six or more players. Using Purified Gems will make the battle significantly easier, but still, be prepared for a fight. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. If you get a Shiny, though, it is a guaranteed catch so be sure to use a Pinap Berry.

Shiny Odds

The Shiny rate for Legendary Pokémon is approximately one in 20.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.,

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!