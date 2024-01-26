Posted in: Games, Retro Games, Video Games | Tagged: Inin Games, Shadow of the Ninja

Shadow Of The Ninja – Reborn To Be Released This Summer

33 years after its initial release, ININ Games will unleash Shadow of the Ninja - Reborn for PC and all three major consoles.

ININ Games revealed today that they will release a revitalized retro title, Shadow Of The Ninja – Reborn, sometime later this Summer. Working with Natsume Atari Inc. and Dynamic Production, the 33-year-old title will be revised with cleaned-up mechanics, new graphics, and a dynamic soundtrack by the game's original composer, Iku Mizutani. No official date was given for the game, but we got a new trailer for it as we now wait for that to be revealed.

Shadow Of The Ninja – Reborn

In this thrilling action-adventure platformer, you will use your striking katana, as well as the acrobatic finesse of a ninja to face the advance of powerful enemies. Our fearless heroes, Hayate and Kaede, have undergone a major visual upgrade from their original 8-bit models. From the deadly foes to the no-less deadly stages, every part of this title has been faithfully remade in stunning, high-quality graphics. Special attention was dedicated to the already acclaimed 2-player mode, which now features upgraded cooperative gameplay dynamics, refined character interactions, and an overall optimized experience. So, grab a friend and engage in deadly shinobi combat to save the world in this dark action gem Shadow of the Ninja – Reborn! This remake brings back Iku Mizutani, the star composer who helped create the iconic Natsume sound and renowned tracks for various NES games.

An Arsenal of Deadly Weapons: Caltrops, shuriken, and more! Departing from the NES original, Hayate and Kaede will have an expanded variety of weaponry!

Caltrops, shuriken, and more! Departing from the NES original, Hayate and Kaede will have an expanded variety of weaponry! Jungle of Concrete and Steel: Five completely recreated stages featuring devious traps and challenging platform puzzles. Plus, a 6th entirely new stage!

Five completely recreated stages featuring devious traps and challenging platform puzzles. Plus, a 6th entirely new stage! Two Ninjas are Better Than One: Grab a friend and get ready for the critically acclaimed couch co-op!

Grab a friend and get ready for the critically acclaimed couch co-op! A Fresh New Look: Beautiful modern in-game sprite art as a faithful update to the 8-bit original!

Beautiful modern in-game sprite art as a faithful update to the 8-bit original! Bringin' It Back to the 90s: Feast your eyes on the key visuals and characters illustrated by Dynamic Productions, the same remarkable illustrators of the original 90s title!

Feast your eyes on the key visuals and characters illustrated by Dynamic Productions, the same remarkable illustrators of the original 90s title! A Star-Studded, Rockin' Soundtrack: Play along with the legendary Hiroshi Iwatsuki and Iku Mizutani's electrifying guitar riffs and fast-paced retro melodies.

