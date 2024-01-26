Posted in: Games, Retro Games, Video Games | Tagged: Inin Games, Shadow of the Ninja
Shadow Of The Ninja – Reborn To Be Released This Summer
33 years after its initial release, ININ Games will unleash Shadow of the Ninja - Reborn for PC and all three major consoles.
ININ Games revealed today that they will release a revitalized retro title, Shadow Of The Ninja – Reborn, sometime later this Summer. Working with Natsume Atari Inc. and Dynamic Production, the 33-year-old title will be revised with cleaned-up mechanics, new graphics, and a dynamic soundtrack by the game's original composer, Iku Mizutani. No official date was given for the game, but we got a new trailer for it as we now wait for that to be revealed.
Shadow Of The Ninja – Reborn
In this thrilling action-adventure platformer, you will use your striking katana, as well as the acrobatic finesse of a ninja to face the advance of powerful enemies. Our fearless heroes, Hayate and Kaede, have undergone a major visual upgrade from their original 8-bit models. From the deadly foes to the no-less deadly stages, every part of this title has been faithfully remade in stunning, high-quality graphics. Special attention was dedicated to the already acclaimed 2-player mode, which now features upgraded cooperative gameplay dynamics, refined character interactions, and an overall optimized experience. So, grab a friend and engage in deadly shinobi combat to save the world in this dark action gem Shadow of the Ninja – Reborn! This remake brings back Iku Mizutani, the star composer who helped create the iconic Natsume sound and renowned tracks for various NES games.
- An Arsenal of Deadly Weapons: Caltrops, shuriken, and more! Departing from the NES original, Hayate and Kaede will have an expanded variety of weaponry!
- Jungle of Concrete and Steel: Five completely recreated stages featuring devious traps and challenging platform puzzles. Plus, a 6th entirely new stage!
- Two Ninjas are Better Than One: Grab a friend and get ready for the critically acclaimed couch co-op!
- A Fresh New Look: Beautiful modern in-game sprite art as a faithful update to the 8-bit original!
- Bringin' It Back to the 90s: Feast your eyes on the key visuals and characters illustrated by Dynamic Productions, the same remarkable illustrators of the original 90s title!
- A Star-Studded, Rockin' Soundtrack: Play along with the legendary Hiroshi Iwatsuki and Iku Mizutani's electrifying guitar riffs and fast-paced retro melodies.