Shardfall: FitQuest VR Plans Meta Quest January Release

Get a workout while vanquishing fantastical foes, as Shardfall: FitQuest VR will be released for Meta Quest in January 2025

Article Summary Shardfall: FitQuest VR launches on Meta Quest in January 2025, blending fitness and combat in a virtual world.

Engage in high-intensity combat by dodging, blocking, and landing punches on unique AI opponents.

Track workout progress with analytics and boost performance with customizable Gauntlets and rewards.

Explore 16 campaign levels or customize sessions to achieve your fitness goals in Quick Play mode.

VR developer and publisher Quell Tech has confirmed their new game, Shardfall: FitQuest VR, will be released next month on Meta Quest. This game has you doing a workout in a very different way, as you take on foes using a variety of exercises to vanquish them, all while you get a sweat on. The game doesn't have an official release date, per se, just a window for now, as it will arrive in January 2025. For now, enjoy the trailer and info here, as it will be out sometime in the next couple of weeks.

Shardfall: FitQuest VR

Play your way to a healthier you. Wield the fists of a champion and fight for the fate of the world. Conquer heart-pounding challenges and burn calories with full-body, personalized workouts. The world is on the brink of disaster. Machines are ravaging the land, but nature is fighting back, transforming the once-peaceful Sylvae into dangerous defenders of their home. Caught in the middle, it's time to gear up and fight to restore the natural balance.

Combat: Take on fierce enemies in high-intensity combat. Each opponent brings a unique fighting style designed to make you sweat. Inflict damage by landing powerful punches. Avoid your foes by dodging and blocking their attacks.

Take on fierce enemies in high-intensity combat. Each opponent brings a unique fighting style designed to make you sweat. Inflict damage by landing powerful punches. Avoid your foes by dodging and blocking their attacks. Traversal: Run through the amazing worlds of Shardfall. Steer clear of treacherous obstacles by leaping and ducking. Increase your Rage score by collecting Orbs as you run.

Run through the amazing worlds of Shardfall. Steer clear of treacherous obstacles by leaping and ducking. Increase your Rage score by collecting Orbs as you run. Progression: Track your progress with post-workout analytics and personalized tips after every session. Earn rewards and power up your play with customizable Gauntlets.

Track your progress with post-workout analytics and personalized tips after every session. Earn rewards and power up your play with customizable Gauntlets. Other Game Features Campaign: Dive into 16 levels of sweat-inducing action as you fight to save the world. Quick Play: Adjust the length, difficulty, and type of session to suit your fitness goals. Practice Arena: Practice makes perfect. Develop your form and improve your fighting skills. Fitness Metrics: Analyse and improve your performance with post-workout analytics. Track how many calories you burn and see your Quell score improve.



