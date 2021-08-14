Shardpunk: Verminfall Gets A New Gameplay Trailer

Retrovibe and Clockwork Pile have released a brand new gameplay trailer for Shardpunk: Verminfall showing off more of what's to come. We haven't seen too much of this game so far as the team is aiming to release it in 2022, but what little we've seen of the retro-looking survival game is pretty freaky as you have to survive the mutant rat swarm. Enjoy the trailer below as we have more info on the game here.

There has been an unexpected breakthrough during the long and exhausting siege of The Empire's Capital. The Rat Swarm managed to breach the walls and flood the city with vermin. You control a group of surviving city-dwellers who are trying to escape and rescue as many others as they can. They will need to scavenge the destroyed city for resources, fight off rat vermin, and escape safely from the city. You will need to use every single tool at your disposal: every scrap of metal, fusion core, weapon upgrade, and medical supply to tend to the inevitable injuries. Push through three districts with progressively more vicious enemies, rising emergency levels, and supplies that dry up like blood from a decaying knife wound. Constantly on the move, you'll search bodies and lockers only to realize that each detour means the Rat Swarm reinforcements are getting closer. The only respite is locked behind bunker doors that can only be opened with the most precious of all finds: the all-powerful fusion core.

Do you plan your route to reach the stack of boxes shielding you from the two rat snipers on overwatch? Or do you take the sole fusion core in your possession and hurl it at your enemies? You go with the latter and watch core's powerful charge annihilate enemies that were blocking the way to a door. It's a door that sadly won't budge. The door needed a fusion core inserted in its ever-hungry socket, the same item that you exploded to defeat your rodent foes.