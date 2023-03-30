Shin Megami Tensei 30th Live: Band Of Shadows Concert Tix Go On Sale Youc an now buy tickets for the Shin Megami Tensei 30th Live: Band Of Shadows Concert happening at Anime Expo 2023.

Atlus announced this morning that tickets for the Shin Megami Tensei 30th Live: Band Of Shadows Concert at Anime Expos are officially on sale. If you didn't know about this already, the event is being held in collaboration with the Society for the Promotion of Japanese Animation (SPJA), which is the non-profit organization behind Anime Expo. This particular concert will be the first-ever live anniversary event for Atlus in the West, and is currently set to feature musical performances from the Shin Megami Tensei video game series. We have more info on the tickets below as they can be purchased through the company's website.

"The concert will take place at Anime Expo at THE NOVO (LA LIVE) on the evening of July 1 (doors open at 6:30pm PDT) and will be hosted by popular voice actors from the Shin Megami Tensei series, including Christian La Monte (Demi-fiend – Shin Megami Tensei III), Casey Mongillo (Nahobino – Shin Megami Tensei V), and Daman Mills (Aogami – Shin Megami Tensei V). A pre-show reception is scheduled and will feature early access to concert merchandise, a meet-and-greet with the show hosts, a themed autograph card signed by the show hosts, light hors d'oeuvres, and more. The pre-show reception will have limited availability and is a $125 add-on to all concert ticket purchases. Ticket Pricing Tiers (not including additional taxes and fees) are as follows."

VIP Pit (Standing) = $95

VIP Balcony = $85

GA Floor (Standing) = $70

GA Balcony = $50

"Hosted over July 4 weekend, Anime Expo brings together anime and Japanese pop culture fans and industry members from around the world for the largest celebration of Japanese pop culture in North America. The four-day celebration, currently in its 32nd year of operation, is jam-packed with announcements, special guests, exclusive premieres, interactive events, and more from iconic leaders in Japanese entertainment, music, fashion, and video games."