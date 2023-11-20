Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games, Ziggurat Interactive | Tagged: Enclave HD

Enclave HD is Being Released On PS5 In Early December

Ziggurat Interactive will finally bring Enclave HD over to the PS5, as they plan to release the game the first week of December.

The action RPG game features two distinct campaigns with alternate endings.

Enclave HD includes immersive combat, 25+ missions, and 12 unlockable characters.

Enjoy a variety of weapons, magic items, and a captivating soundtrack in the game.

Ziggurat Interactive confirmed this morning they will finally release Enclave HD on the modern PlayStation, as the game will arrive on the PS5 in early December. This upgraded version of the original third-person action RPG has already been released for PC and all three major consoles. However, it was the PS4 that got the game first, with no PS5-specific version release confirmed at that time. Now we finally have a date for this version of the game, as it will be released on December 5, 2023. We have more info for you below, along with the latest trailer for the game.

"In Enclave HD, 1,000 years have passed since the high wizard Zale saved the people of Celenheim from the brink of defeat at the hands of the evil armies of Dreg'Atar by creating a massive rift to permanently separate the forces of good and evil. Now, the rift is closing, and it is up to an unlikely hero to rise up and fight. Will this aspiring adventurer succeed in their quest to fight for the Light and slay the demon king Vatar? Or will they serve the Dark and take Celenheim for the forces of evil?"

Immersive, fast-paced feudal-era combat

A massive narrative scope, including two distinct campaigns with alternate endings

More than 25 unique missions, plus additional bonus content

12 diverse unlockable characters, each blending elements of traditional character classes in a one-of-a-kind way

Challenging boss opponents, each requiring different tactics to defeat

An interactive gameplay tutorial that gets you into the action fast

Three different difficulty settings provide the right level of challenge for any player

A plethora of varied weapons, collectible objects, consumables, and magic items

Surprises around every corner with dozens of scripted event triggers to keep you on your toes

Captivating soundtrack paired perfectly with atmospheric sound effects

