Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance Announced For PC & Consoles

Atlus revealed they will be releasing Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance this June, as the game comes to PC, Switch, Xbox, and PlayStation.

Article Summary Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance hits PC and consoles on June 21, 2024.

New story path and expanded features enhance the original SMT V experience.

Pre-orders for physical editions start on February 27; digital to follow.

Choose between Canon of Creation or new Canon of Vengeance for varied play.

Atlus confirmed this week they will be releasing Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance for PC and all three major consoles this Summer. The initial announcement was made during this past week's Nintendo Direct for partnered studios, then revealed in full for all consoles and PC once the news was out for Switch. This version allows you to experience the game in its entirety, with a new story path for you to explore that was untold in the original release. As well as enhanced and expanded new areas, demons, music, features, accessibility, an improved battle system, new demon experiences, greater field exploration, and more. Those looking to get their hands on physical copies will start pre-orders on February 27, followed by digital pre-orders for Nintendo Switch later this Spring. Enjoy the trailer above, as the game will be released across the board on June 21, 2024.

Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance

When a grisly murder scene in modern-day Tokyo blocks the protagonist's walk home, an unplanned detour leaves him buried and unconscious. He finds himself in a wasteland ravaged by apocalypse now called Da'at. Before bloodthirsty demons can claim his life, a savior emerges, and they unite to become a mighty being, neither human nor demon: a Nahobino. Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance delivers a full-fledged RPG that can be enjoyed by existing and new fans. At the start of the game, players will choose between two paths: the story told in Shin Megami Tensei V, the Canon of Creation, or the brand-new Canon of Vengeance. This dramatic new tale of revenge introduces brand-new characters, an enigmatic cohort of demons called the Qadištu, a new dungeon and map to explore. Additionally, the original Shin Megami Tensei V battle system, demon merging, and field exploration have been evolved and expanded in this newest entry in the series.

