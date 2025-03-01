Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Paldea Evolved, pokemon, pokemon cards, Scarlet & Violet

Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Paldea Evolved in February 2025

Our Pokémon TCG Value Watch series observes the Paldean Starter-themed cards of Scarlet & Violet - Paldea Evolved in February 2025.

Article Summary Discover top valued Pokémon TCG cards in Paldea Evolved for February 2025, including Magikarp and Baxcalibur.

Magikarp Illustration Rare takes the lead as the top card with a significant price increase of $40 this month.

Baxcalibur Illustration Rare surprises with a value jump, quintupling from $10 to $54.69 in one month.

Explore the vibrant Pokémon TCG market and trading card trends in the Scarlet & Violet era of the game.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Should you buy singles or packs? Is that chase card obtainable? Let's find out. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved, which came out in June 2023, are doing now in February 2025.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Magikarp Illustration Rare 203/193: $246.35 Iono Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 269/193: $64.67 Baxcalibur Illustration Rare 210/193: $54.69 Raichu Illustration Rare 211/193: $50.08 Tyranitar Illustration Rare 222/193: $46.87 Arctibax Illustration Rare 209/193: $45.55 Marill Illustration Rare 204/193: $37.75 Frigibax Illustration Rare 208/193: $32.90 Chi-Yu ex Special Illustration Rare 259/193: $31.95 Maushold Illustration Rare 226/193: $30.83 Tinkaton ex Special Illustration Rare 262/193: $30.05 Fuecoco Illustration Rare 201/193: $27.22 Skeledirge ex Special Illustration Rare 258/193: $24.28 Mismagius Illustration Rare 212/193: $23.92 Chien-Pao ex Special Illustration Rare 261/193: $22.30

Magikarp Illustration Rare, the unlikely chase card of this set, saw a big bump in value in the past month. It has increased by $40. Perhaps even more surprising, however, is Baxcalibur Illustration Rare skyrocketing out of nowhere. This was a $10 card in January and has quintupled its value in the span of a month. We have seen similar increases in this entire evolutionary line, with the Frigibax and Arctibax cards being impacted.

Be sure to check Bleeding Cool every day to follow our in-depth Pokémon TCG coverage as we explore the hobby's past, present, and even future with upcoming set reveals.

