What The Car? Releases New Cows In Space Update

What The Car? just got a new silly update with some extra content and challenges, as the free Cows In Space update is avbailable today

Article Summary Experience the quirky new Cows In Space update in What The Car? available now for free.

Dive into five new levels with gravitational physics and explore a new environment featuring cows.

Create and share wacky levels with two new building blocks and user-generated content.

Enjoy a game that lets you jump, fly, and even flip burgers with a legged car!

Indie game developer and publisher Triband has a new free update out today for What The Car?, as players can now experience the Cows In Space update. As the name suggests, you're getting several new additions to the game that revolve around cows, and we're curious how the bears in the game feel about it. This includes a new environment, five new levels with gravitational physics, three new user-generated levels, and two sets of building blocks for level creation. You can see more in the trailer above, as the update is available now.

What The Car?

You're a car with legs! Race through hundreds of unique levels: jump, fly with jetpacks, climb tall buildings, deliver packages, and so pretty much everything you can't do in a normal racing game. It's not all about the need for speed. Explore the many islands to meet new friends, find hidden treasures, or solve quirky puzzles (Hint: Look behind the waterfalls!). You can also make your own wacky levels, share them with friends and family, or climb the leaderboards of unhinged levels made by other players.

A World To Explore: It's not all racing. Explore the many islands to meet new friends, find hidden treasures, or try your best at the quirky puzzles. (Hint: Look behind the waterfalls!)

It's not all racing. Explore the many islands to meet new friends, find hidden treasures, or try your best at the quirky puzzles. (Hint: Look behind the waterfalls!) Create Your Own Levels: Make your own wacky levels, share them with friends and family, or climb the leaderboards of levels made by other players.

Hint: Adding cute bears and speed pads that go vroom works every time!

Make your own wacky levels, share them with friends and family, or climb the leaderboards of levels made by other players. Hint: Adding cute bears and speed pads that go vroom works every time! Okay, It Gets Really Silly: You'll be flipping burgers, fishing, swimming, and singing CAR-aoke! (Hint: Don't try to talk to the laser cow.)

You'll be flipping burgers, fishing, swimming, and singing CAR-aoke! (Hint: Don't try to talk to the laser cow.) Disclaimer: This game is for entertainment purposes only and will absolutely not improve your driving skills in any way. Actually, no one on the development team even owns a car. (Spoiler: Apparently, this is a thing you can attach to the back of a car to make it look cool… Who knew?!)

