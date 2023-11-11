Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: garchomp, mega raids, pokemon

Shiny Garchomp Is Boosted For Pokémon GO: Mega Garchomp Raid Day

Shiny Garchomp is boosted today in its Mega Raid debut in Pokémon GO during the Mega Garchomp Raid Day event, which offers extra passes.

Today is Garchomp Raid Day in Pokémon GO. Let's get into the details.

Here's what's happening for the Garchomp Mega Raid Day, happening today in Pokémon GO:

Date and time: Saturday, November 11, 2023, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time

Saturday, November 11, 2023, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time New Mega Evolution: Garchomp debuts in Mega Raids. That means that Garchomp can now be encountered Shiny and that Trainers can now earn Mega Energy to evolve their own Garchomps.

Garchomp debuts in Mega Raids. That means that Garchomp can now be encountered Shiny and that Trainers can now earn Mega Energy to evolve their own Garchomps. Event bonus: The Remote Raid Pass limit will be increased to 10 on Saturday, November 11, 2023, from 12:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. local time. You'll have an increased chance of encountering Shiny Garchomp from Mega Raids. You can receive up to five additional daily Raid Passes from spinning Photo Discs at Gyms during the event. Web Store bundle: A Pokémon GO Web Store Raid Bundle will be available for $4.99 and includes three Remote Raid Passes and two Premium Raid Passes. Check it out at the Pokémon GO Web Store. In-Game Shop Bundle: There'll be a Raid Bundle available during this event for 595 PokéCoins that includes three Remote Raid Passes and two Premium Raid Passes.

Paid Ticket: Niantic writes: For US$5.00 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency), you'll be able to purchase a ticket to receive the following bonuses. These bonuses will be effective Saturday, November 11, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. local time. These bonuses include: Eight additional Raid Passes from spinning Photo Discs at Gyms (for a daily total of 14) 50% more XP from Raid Battles Increased chance to get Rare Candy XL from Raid Battles 2× Stardust from Raid Battles Niantic adds: Don't forget: you're now able to purchase and gift tickets to any of your friends that you've achieved a Friendship level of Great Friends or higher with. To gift a ticket, tap the Special Research ticket in the in-game shop, then tap the Gift button instead of the Buy button.

Niantic writes:

