Shiny Pokémon Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Shining Fates Part 1

There is a lot of excitement surrounding the Pokémon TCG right now, with much of it surrounding the special set (or, "holiday set" as some call it) Shining Fates. Shining Fates is modeled after the landmark 2019 set Hidden Fates, featuring both a main set and a subset called the Shiny Vault. Shiny Vault cards depict Shiny Pokémon and can be pulled, if you're lucky, in the reverse holo slot. Shining Fates includes a whopping 122 cards in the Shiny Vault on top of the 73 regular cards in the set. The set is a collector's dream and is currently selling out nationwide due to both the quality of the cards and the current historic hype surrounding the Pokémon TCG. Forget the hype, though. For many collectors, it's all about the artwork, and that artwork deserves to be spotlighted. In this series, we'll analyze every single card from the Shiny Vault of Pokémon TCG: Shining Fates, starting with the card coded SV1 and ending with SV122. It's going to be a long journey, and you can follow it the whole way by clicking the Shining Fates tag below. Let's get into it!

Shiny Rowlet, Dartrix, & Decidueye: First, let's get our terms right. These cards are standard Shiny Pokémon Cards, but the collector community has come to refer to these as "Baby Shinies" to differentiate them from Full Art Shinies, including the Shiny GX cards from Hidden Fates and the Shiny V and VMAX cards from Shining Fates. So here, we start with the Baby Shinies. Rowlet was honestly a bit of a weird choice to me, as we already got cards for Shiny Rowlet and its evolutions in Hidden Fates. Now, I can't lie… these Rowlet and Dartrix cards are better than the ones in Hidden Fates, so I do kind of get it. Plus, Decidueye gets a Baby Shiny here while it got a GX in Hidden Fates, so it's not all the same. Personally, though, I'm left wondering where's the Pokémon TCG's love for Chikorita or Snivy, if we're doing Shiny Grass-type starters!

Shiny Grookey, Thwackey, & Rillaboom: Of course, this is a no brainer. We're in the middle of Sword & Shield era, so we needed the Galarian starters. Grookey's line looks great here, with the best of the cards being the drum-smashing Rillaboom.

Next time, our spotlight on Pokémon TCG: Shining Fates continues!