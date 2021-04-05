Shiny Pokémon Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Shining Fates Part 22

There is a lot of excitement surrounding the Pokémon TCG right now, with much of it surrounding the special set (or, "holiday set" as some call it) Shining Fates. Shining Fates is modeled after the landmark 2019 set Hidden Fates, featuring both a main set and a subset called the Shiny Vault. Shiny Vault cards depict Shiny Pokémon and can be pulled, if you're lucky, in the reverse holo slot. Shining Fates includes a whopping 122 cards in the Shiny Vault on top of the 73 regular cards in the set. The set is a collector's dream and is currently selling out nationwide due to both the quality of the cards and the current historic hype surrounding the Pokémon TCG. Forget the hype, though. For many collectors, it's all about the artwork, and that artwork deserves to be spotlighted. In this series, we'll analyze every single card from the Shiny Vault of Pokémon TCG: Shining Fates, starting with the card coded SV1 and ending with SV122. It's going to be a long journey, and you can follow it the whole way by clicking the Shining Fates tag below. This time, we continue with the Dark-types.

Impidimp, Morgrem, Grimmsnarl: Here, we have one of the creepiest lines of Pokémon ever made debut their Shiny forms in the Pokémon TCG. Normally, Impidimp is pink and Morgrem is pink and green, while Grimmsnarl is black and green. Their Shiny forms throw all that aside, going for bright and light color palettes, with teal for Impidimp and Morgrem and white and purple for Grimmsnarl. Grimmsnal also gets a Full Art Shiny V and a VMAX, giving this line a whopping five cards in this set. Personally, I know folks like Grimmsnarl, but my favorite here is Impidimp, which exudes this perfectly mischievous energy that matches its typing of Dark/Fairy from the original video game.

Next time, our spotlight on Pokémon TCG: Shining Fates continues!