Shiren the Wanderer Plus Bundle Launches on Nintendo Switch

Shiren the Wanderer has been released as a new collection for the Nintendo Switch, adding a ton of content to the original title

Spike Chunsoft has launched a new collection, Shiren the Wanderer: The Mystery Dungeon of Serpentcoil Island Plus Bundle, which is out now for the Nintendo Switch. This is everything you could want from the roguelike RPG, as they have packed it with the whole game, all bonus content, more bonus content, improvements, a refreshed art style, DLC content, and so much more. The trailer and info from the team here provide a full rundown of what they've done to make this title a standout as you can get it now as a digital download.

Shiren the Wanderer: The Mystery Dungeon of Serpentcoil Island Plus Bundle

After receiving a vision of a mysterious girl held captive by a terrible monster, Shiren and Koppa make their way to Serpentcoil Island—a distant isle rumored to be the lost stronghold of treasure-hoarding pirates. To brave the many dangers that await them, Shiren and Koppa must traverse complex dungeons filled with hostile monsters, hidden traps, and useful items. All the gear and experience Shiren accumulates will be lost if he collapses during exploration, so beware of rushing in unprepared! Rescue the mysterious girl and uncover the mystery that clouds Serpentcoil Island. The release for Nintendo Switch marked the series' latest mainline entry to come to the West since Shiren the Wanderer: The Tower of Fortune and the Dice of Fate was released on PlayStation Vita in 2016 and then on Nintendo Switch in 2020. While preserving the traditional gameplay, this installment introduces new elements and 3D graphics to create a fresh and exciting adventure.

Shiren the Wanderer: The Mystery Dungeon of Serpentcoil Island Plus Bundle includes the main game and the Plus Pack season pass. The Plus Pack season pass adds 10 new dungeons to the game, as well as 2 new playable characters, Koppa the talking ferret and Asuka the wandering swordswoman, that can be selected in the Sacred Tree mode. You must progress through the story in the main game Shiren the Wanderer: The Mystery Dungeon of Serpentcoil Island in order to unlock these gameplay elements.

