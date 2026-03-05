Posted in: Capcom, Games, Mega Man, Monster Hunter, Pragmata, Resident Evil, Street Fighter 6, Video Games | Tagged: Capcom Spotlight, Mega Man: Dual Override, Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection, Pragmata, resident evil, street fighter

Everything Reveals In The March 2026 Capcom Spotlight

Csapcom held another one of their Capcom Spotlight livestreams this afternoon, as we have the rundown of everything discussed

Article Summary Capcom Spotlight reveals Pragmata's new April 17, 2026 release date and fresh gameplay trailer.

Monster Hunter Stories 3 launches March 13 with new trailers, demos, and layered armor DLC bonuses.

Mega Man: Dual Override boss contest winners teased, Star Force Legacy Collection drops March 27.

Street Fighter 6 adds Alex, new outfits, and teases the live-action film; Resident Evil marks 30 years.

Capcom took time this afternoon to hold another Capcom Spotlight livestream, as they discussed news and updates for several of their titles in one presentation. The nearly 30-minute presentation covered what to expect from Pragmata with new content, the DLC plans for Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection, updates to some Mega Man titles, Resident Evil's 30th Anniversary, and new skins coming to Street Fighter 6. We have the full rundown from the company below as well as the video above.

Pragmata Receives Earlier Release Date

The long wait for Pragmata is nearly over, but Capcom fittingly had to update the game's release date one final time. The sci-fi action-adventure is now moonwalking to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC via Steam on April 17, 2026 – one week earlier than before! A brand-new trailer also explored previously unseen locales within the lunar setting of Pragmata. These levels include the surface of the moon and a lush greenhouse-like sector within the station, where formidable new foes await Hugh and Diana as they fight to escape and return to Earth.

The footage also introduces new elements found within the Shelter. In this base of operations, Hugh and Diana meet Cabin, a standalone support robot who assists with various Shelter functions. These include the Cabin Stamp Club, where Cabin Coins can be exchanged for rewards from the stamp board, with additional bonuses for completing rows. Cabin also allows players to change the Shelter's background music via his jukebox, with more tracks becoming available as players progress through the game. This safe haven is also where players can equip cosmetic items and enjoy extras like those found in the Deluxe Edition and its Shelter Variety Pack, which includes extra costumes, a weapon skin, Diana gestures, more Shelter music, and a collection of artwork.

Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection

Ahead of the fast-approaching March 13 launch of Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection, Capcom released the Launch Trailer that delivers a dramatic synopsis of the engaging story and announced a special Animated Trailer offering an expanded look into the protagonist's childhood and their journey becoming a Ranger set before the events of the upcoming role-playing game. In Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection, players will seek to uncover the truth behind a looming environmental crisis called the Crystal Encroachment that pulls two countries onto a path to destruction. The latest entry of the Monster Hunter Stories series is coming to Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam, building on the series' beloved turn-based RPG foundation with new enhancements.

To get a taste of this adventure, players can download the Trial Version now to experience the opening chapter of the game and transfer save data into the full game at launch. Linking save data from select Monster Hunter titles unlocks layered armor bonuses, including the Hakum Rider Outfit, Mahana Rider Outfit, Kamura Garb, and the Hope Layered Armor set for the Protagonist, while connecting a Capcom ID grants the Catcom Work outfit for Rudy. Upon launch on March 13, the Gold Circlet accessory and Simon's Wind Wyvern's Friend layered armor will unlock as free day-one DLC. Players who pre-order the title will also receive the Eleanor: Skyscale Queen layered armor. More information on these bonuses can be found on the official Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection website.

Mega Man Title Updates

Mega Man: Dual Override returned to the spotlight to share an update on the game's boss design contest, plus a sneak peek of the all-new platformer's seven other Robot Masters in silhouette! Capcom recently gave fans the chance to help create one of the bosses who will appear in the long-awaited next mainline entry in the classic Mega Man series. Starting from nearly 10,000 submissions, 20 contenders emerged, and today, producer Hiroyuki Minamitani unveiled the top six designs selected based on fans' votes. Now, the development team must choose one winner, who the Blue Bomber will face when the final game lands in 2027 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch 2, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam.

Before then, fans will have the chance to explore the Mega Man Star Force Legacy Collection. Today's program included a rundown on the stellar online features set to appear in the out-of-this-world collection of all seven Mega Man Star Force games, including:

Enhanced Settings – Players can search for opponents across multiple titles for easier online matchmaking. Save data and deck editing are also available for each game.

Worldwide Trading – Swap cards with players across the globe.

Various Match Types – Enjoy Casual Matches with newcomer-friendly Rental Deck options, Ranked Matches for added competition, and lobbies for Friend Matches.

Brother Lists – Powered up from a max of six in the originals, players can now form bands of up to 100 people per game and change them at any time, including after online battles.

Mega Man Star Force Legacy Collection launches on March 27, 2026, for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam. Pre-orders are available now and include four bonus musical arrangements plus two extra character models, Geo Stelar (Casual Wear) and Omega-Xis for the main menu. To celebrate the release, episodes from the Mega Man Star Force anime series are also currently available to enjoy for free on YouTube.

Street Fighter 6 – Alex & Outfits

Whether you're looking to film a summer vibes music video with Dee Jay or basking in the natural majesty of the coast with Elena, check out their Outfit 4 as they join the popular swimsuit series starting on March 17 alongside the release of Alex in Street Fighter 6! Alex, the Man with No Allies, the Dark Devil himself, finally steps into the ring of Street Fighter 6. Legendary pro wrestler Kenny Omega even assisted with the motion capture for Alex's hard-hitting wrestling techniques, walk-out sequences, and Super Arts to make sure fans got the authentic experience whenever Alex goes toe to toe with his opponents.

Alex's star-powered debut doesn't end there, with anime music super-group JAM Project contributing the original track "Go! Alex! Hope is Born! – Alex's Theme" to the Street Fighter 6 soundtrack. Be sure to check out the newly released Alex Arrives! Fighting Pass for exciting content across each game mode of Street Fighter 6. There will also be new avatar gear, free for everyone in-game, emblazoned with a special collab logo created by the Street Fighter 6 team, along with a version with the JAM Project logo!

The show also provided a glimpse of Capcom and Legendary Entertainment's live-action Street Fighter film. Tune in to Capcom Cup 12 and Street Fighter League: World Championship 2025, taking place March 11 – March 15, 2026, live from Tokyo's Ryogoku Kokugikan arena, for an extended, behind-the-scenes look at the highly anticipated movie, which is set to premiere worldwide in theaters on Oct. 16, 2026.

Resident Evil 30th Anniversary

Following hot on the heels of the launch of Resident Evil Requiem and the Resident Evil Generation Pack, the iconic Resident Evil franchise celebrates its 30th Anniversary on March 22, 2026, with various festivities held throughout the year:

This year marks the 25th anniversary of Universal Studios Japan, the theme park that has teamed up with Resident Evil to deliver unbeatable entertainment for years. To commemorate the momentous anniversaries, a new collaboration based on Resident Evil Requiem will immerse visitors in the game's world like never before.

Tickets for the "Resident Evil 30th Anniversary Concerts – Symphony of Legacy -" orchestral performances are on sale now! Please check the official site for performance venues and ticket information.

A new arcade game based on Resident Evil 2, equipped with air jets and floor vibration technology, will have players feeling fear in every part of their body as they eliminate zombies in this shooting game.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!