Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Alien Market Simulator, Kheddo Entertainment, Shadow Owl Studios, Silly Sloth Studios

Alien Market Simulator Arrives In Early Access Next Week

Simulation title Alien Market Simulator finally has an Early Access release date, as the game arrives next week for PC via Steam

Article Summary Alien Market Simulator launches in Early Access on Steam next week for PC gamers.

Manage and customize a space station market for quirky alien customers on a faraway planet.

Upgrade, clean, staff with robots, and serve snacks, fuel, and unique goods to visitors.

Navigate illegal deals, deter thieves, and keep authorities satisfied while growing your space business.

Indie game developers Silly Sloth Studios and Kheddo Entertainment, along with publisher Shadow Owl Studios, revealed the Early Access release date for Alien Market Simulator. The team revealed a short time ago it will arrive on Pc via Steam on May 26, offering up a good chunk of the game while the team continues to work on it. Along with the news comes a new trailer revealing what you can expect from the game before it arrives next Monday.

Alien Market Simulator

After getting bail from the Intergalactic Police, you've been given a chance to earn your freedom. The condition? Manage a space station on a distant, unknown planet. But this isn't the freedom you've been dreaming of. You must check in daily through the station's system and pay back the authorities. Only by staying on top of your tasks can you hope to reclaim your independence. Repair, open, and manage your very own space station. Provide essential services like snacks and fuel for interstellar travelers. Earn credits, expand your operations, and customize the station to suit your vision. But beware—the path to freedom is filled with challenges, shady opportunities, and endless alien customers.

Manage Your Space Station: Run a bustling alien market while repairing and upgrading the station. Make it a destination for travelers seeking snacks, fuel, and more.

Run a bustling alien market while repairing and upgrading the station. Make it a destination for travelers seeking snacks, fuel, and more. Clean and Maintain Your Station: Keep the station tidy and functional to ensure a positive experience for alien visitors. A clean station keeps them coming back for more.

Keep the station tidy and functional to ensure a positive experience for alien visitors. A clean station keeps them coming back for more. Prepare your shop: Place furniture in shop, place racks of many kinds, decorations, counter and more. Set up shops to serve hungry aliens and maintain inventory. Fill racks timely and make sure the customers don't get angry.

Place furniture in shop, place racks of many kinds, decorations, counter and more. Set up shops to serve hungry aliens and maintain inventory. Fill racks timely and make sure the customers don't get angry. Order Items: Order unique Items for aliens to choose and pick. Let the robots deliver your items.

Order unique Items for aliens to choose and pick. Let the robots deliver your items. Manage Shop: Scan item and bill. Ensure that you don't miss any. Sell illegal item, but make sure you don't get caught.

Scan item and bill. Ensure that you don't miss any. Sell illegal item, but make sure you don't get caught. Illegal Deals: Your lawyer is here to help run the illegal businesses. Cant say muc about that, play the game to experience.

Your lawyer is here to help run the illegal businesses. Cant say muc about that, play the game to experience. Lookout for the thief: They swallow items and run away with it, stop them while you can Very irritating creatures, unless you make them like you.

They swallow items and run away with it, stop them while you can Very irritating creatures, unless you make them like you. Hire Robotic Staff: Lower the workload by employing robotic assistants. They can handle cleaning, restocking, and even customer service, letting you focus on big decisions.

Lower the workload by employing robotic assistants. They can handle cleaning, restocking, and even customer service, letting you focus on big decisions. Bathrooms That Work: Unlock and maintain clean restrooms for alien travelers. A well-maintained bathroom can make or break their experience.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!