Shop Titans Drops Six Anniversary Update

Mobile developer and publisher Kabam has released a new update for Shop Titans this week, celebrating the game's Sixth Anniversary. Technically called Update 20.0, the game now has a ton of new features and content running for a limited time for you to dive into, as they mark the occasion with some special events and festivities. We have the rundown from the devs below as the content is now live.

Shop Titans – Sixth Anniversary

Shop Stats – Anniversary Personalized Video Shoutout

To celebrate 6 years of Shopkeeping, Kabam has created a personalized video for players that showcases your personal achievements over the last year.

Players that signed up in advance for this opportunity will receive their personalized video via in-game message or on this landing page starting June 13.

Introducing Collection Cards!

Something brand-new for you to collect that provides awesome bonuses to your Shop. This set introduces over 30 cards each with their own unique piece of art featuring some of our favorite characters from around town.

To start collecting cards, head over to your inventory under the special items tab and select a card pack to open. Each card provides extra bonuses to your shop and every card comes in one of three rarities for you to collect.

As you collect cards, any duplicates that you find will go towards leveling up your cards and increasing the bonuses given to your Shop!



Grand Collection Content Pass

The Grand Collection Content Pass is the perfect place to start off your card collection.

Progress along the content pass to get extra card packs, the Collector's Piece shield, and a brand-new artifact scroll called the Binder of Memories – a powerful artifact that grows in value as your card collection grows and grows.



Anniversary Mega Pack (June 10-21)

For those looking to treat your Shop to some extra anniversary cheer, this mega pack contains a variety of Anniversary themed items including Tier 15 Shoe, Glove and Dual-Wield blueprints!

Also take advantage of the special Anniversary Shop Chime that rings every time a new customer enters your store while displaying how many customers have come into your shop since you've placed the decoration.

You can also dress for the occasion with new customization options.



Light and Dark Mega Pack (June 24-July 5)

Bring some balance to your shop with the Light and Dark Mega Pack! This provides a variety of moody decorations including the Twilight Lamp, Astral Mirror, and beautiful Eclipsed Wallpaper.

Embrace some contrast with the new Shopkeeper customization and Moon-Glasses to keep out the harsh night time glow, or line your shelves with new blueprints like the Spear, Bow, Herb, and Staff.



Brand-New Login Calendar

Login in each day to receive a new reward to help boost your Shop! These items are perfect for any new or returning Shopkeeper looking to grow!

Webstore Giveaways (June 13-18)

Visit the Shop Titans Webstore for the below free bonus items! Day 1: 60x Research Scrolls Day 2: 60x Ascension Shards Day 3: 6x Collection Card Packs Day 4: 5x Wyrmbane Cannonballs Day 5: 1x Minor Artifact Key Day 6: 1x Champion Titan Soul

While you're there, check out our special anniversary sale, which features workers and items at massively discounted rates, including rarely seen blueprints and some brand-new ones like the Tier 15 Pyroclastic Crown. Purchase all of the available offers to unlock a secret final offer!

