Shop Titans Has Released a New Tier 15 Update

Shop Titans have a new update with a ton of new content to play, as the Tier 15 update brings a new quest, blueprints, components, and more

Kabam released a new update for Shop Titans this week, bringing players to Tier 15 with a number of new additions to the game. This update brings with it 40 new blueprints, some Tyrannosaurus action and exploration with the Ancient Jungle quest, a new ability to Timewarp older components, a new special node for Advanced Research, the Workers level cap has been increased to 50, and more. We have more details for you here as the update is live.

Shop Titans – Tier 15 Update

Tier 15 Blueprints Arrive Introducing 40 new blueprints along with a variety of Chests, Keys, and 6 new "elemental" versions of base Tier 15 blueprints! Get ready to take a pretty big step back in time too – several millions years, in fact! Routine trips will be required to the all-new Ancient Jungle quest in order to craft wonderful new items such as the Behemoth armor set, the Blossomblade, or the mythical Dino Nuggies….



Ancient Jungle (New Quest) Behold, the untamed Ancient Jungle and realm of dinosaurs! Quest through the Ancient Jungle in search of the Giant Boneyard, where Heroes will face off with none other than the ancient king of beasts: THE TYRANNOSAURUS REX. Of course, the cool and cute Tiny Rexes won't be making that journey easy either. The Ancient Jungle quest can be unlocked starting at level 66, costing 15 Billion gold. Just plain old components won't be enough for this tier, however – Shopkeepers will need to take advantage of their new option for Timewarped Components…



Trip Through Time Login Calendar (April 17-May 5) While veteran players are busy time traveling and crafting chunky Tier 15 items, we've also prepared a special Login Calendar for newer players to enjoy. It contains a plethora of Prehistoric rewards to claim over 15 days! Though it is aimed towards newer players, there's no limit as to who can participate.



Timewarped Components Unique to the Ancient Jungle quest, a new option to Timewarp components will be available. Use the Timewarp to transform older components from previous dungeons into ancient versions, enabling new crafts inspired by the distant past! Whenever starting a quest, you'll have the option to bring in a stack of compatible components. If your quest succeeds, components will be upgraded into a new form that is needed to craft many Tier 15 items. If the quest fails, you'll lose them, so be careful.



Advanced Research Additions A special node has been added to Advanced Research. For each item type, if you've unlocked a Tier 15 blueprint and unlocked at least one node for it, a new research node will be made available. Unlocking it will apply all unlocked Advanced Research of that item type to also apply to Tier 15. For example, a player who has unlocked all Advanced Research for Swords can have the Craft Speed, Surcharge Energy Reduction, and XP Bonus also apply to Tier 15 swords with this upgrade.



New Worker Levels The level cap for workers has increased to 50, provided you have the building level for it. Levels past 45 will have a different effect; the craft time reduction is more pronounced, but only applies to items of Tier 15 or higher.



