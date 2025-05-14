Posted in: Games, Indie Games, The Arcade Crew, Video Games | Tagged: Club Sandwich, Shuffle Tactics

Shuffle Tactics Confirmed For Late June Launch Date

The dark fantasy RPG title Shuffle Tactics has an official release date, as we'll see the game arrive on PC via Steam next month

Article Summary Shuffle Tactics launches on PC and consoles in late June, offering dark fantasy tactical RPG action.

Battle through the cursed land of Asteria, facing 26 enemy types and 18 intense boss encounters.

Build powerful decks from hundreds of cards and customize strategies on grid-based battlefields.

Recruit 20 unique sidekicks, unlock mythical relics, and master shifting terrain for tactical advantage.

Indie game developer Club Sandwich and publisher The Arcade Crew have confirmed the release date for their next game, Shuffle Tactics. The dark fantasy tactical deckbuilding RPG was featured last year, showcasing some of the gameplay while it was in an Alpha build, but we haven't seen much of it since as the team has continues to work on it. Now we know the game is coming to PC via Steam on June 24, 2025. You can see more in the latest trailer here as we wait for it to arrive in the next six weeks!

Shuffle Tactics

In Shuffle Tactics' medieval world of Asteria, King Ogma has cursed the land while attempting to revive his beloved queen. Instead of returning his true love to her kingdom, King Ogma has inflicted Glimmer upon the world. This mysterious force corrupts the inhabitants of Asteria and the King himself while imbuing Shuffle Tactics' starring heroes with special powers. Discover the secret behind the curse that repeatedly revives these warriors after they fall in battle, all while fighting to bring down the corrupted King Ogma to restore peace to the realm of Asteria. Shuffle Tactics' grid-based encounters challenge players to capitalize on terrain-focused environmental tactics with the adaptable mastery encouraged through its deeply customizable deckbuilding, boasting hundreds of cards to experiment with. Players must counter a wealth of variables in their strategies; Shuffle Tactics' battles host 26 uniquely menacing enemy types and 18 boss-tier encounters.

But the looming battles aren't without hope and won't be faced alone. A roster of 20 different sidekicks, each commanding their own advantages in battle across a range of disciplines, including healing, magic, and archery, will support Asteria's hopeful savior. Players can hire these allies to capitalize on powerful synergies in battle, creating spectacular and potentially unstoppable parties. Deepen tactical options and opportunities further by finding mythical relics, opening new possibilities in each battle. The world of Asteria joins bands of enemies realized through lively pixel art with snowy woodland environments draped in rich lighting and shadows, providing an eye-catching flair to Shuffle Tactics' methodical fights. Clever positioning to capitalize on the terrain's shifting elevation will be crucial to forging a way through superbly rewarding battles.

