Sid Meier's Civilization VII Receives Apple Arcade Launch Date

Sid Meier's Civilization VII is getting a new platform release, as the game will be coming to Apple Arcade in a few weeks

Article Summary Civilization VII is launching on Apple Arcade next month as the exclusive Arcade Edition for mobile.

Experience new mechanics and exclusive content tailored for Apple Arcade in Civilization VII.

Rule as legendary leaders, shape your empire, and advance through distinct Ages of civilization.

Engage in strategic gameplay, immersive visuals, and both solo and online multiplayer modes.

2K Games and Firaxis Games have confirmed that Sid Meier's Civilization VII will be released on Apple Arcade next month. Being called the Arcade Edition, this is essentially the same game you already know on PC, condensed down for mobile with different mechanics, as well as some exclusive content to this version. This version of the game is set to be released on February 5, 2026.

Civilization VII

In Civilization VII, your strategic decisions shape the unique cultural lineage of your evolving empire. Rule as one of many legendary leaders from throughout history and steer the course of your story by choosing a new civilization to represent your empire in each Age of human advancement. Construct cities and architectural wonders to expand your territory, improve your civilization with technological breakthroughs, and conquer or cooperate with rival civilizations as you explore the far reaches of the unknown world. Pursue prosperity in an immersive solo experience or play with others in online multiplayer. Whether you choose to follow a path rooted in history or reimagine possibilities to chart your own way forward, build something you believe in, and create a legacy that echoes through the Ages in Civilization VII.

Lead your empire through distinct Ages of human history. Each Age is its own rich, nuanced journey, with unique playable civilizations, available resources, explorable land, and even entire gameplay systems, creating a deep, historically immersive strategy experience. Strive to accomplish significant scientific, cultural, militaristic, and economic milestones within each Age to unlock impactful advantages in the next! Make your mark on a gorgeously detailed world! Your empire comes to life with a vast, diverse range of cultural styles, represented across building architecture and unit design. Face-to-face interactions with other historic leaders immerse you in every act of diplomacy and declaration of war. As your territory expands and your cities continue to develop, lavishly rendered vistas of your empire seamlessly connect to create a vibrant metropolis.

