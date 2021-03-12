Silver Rain Games Signs New Development Deal With Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts and Silver Rain Games revealed today that they have signed a new development deal between the two. The announcement didn't go into specifics, all we really know is that EA Games will provide funding to Silver Rain's unannounced IP, as well as "guidance and support in the team's journey to bring a fresh perspective to games and to the industry". The deal will make them a part of the EA Originals program as well, but to what extent is unknown. Silver Rain is a U.K.-based studio co-founded in December 2019 by Abubakar Salim, best known for his role on HBO's hit show Raised by Wolves, alongside Melissa Phillips, who will lead as Head of Studio. We have quotes from today's announcement for you below as we look forward to seeing the new game down the road.

"In what has been a challenging year, we have assembled an extraordinarily creative and worldly team who are eager to work on projects that bring their global perspectives to life. Together we will construct an exciting universe that unlocks the power of storytelling and the brilliance that brings," said co-founded Abubakar Salim. "We couldn't be happier to work with the EA Originals team, who are phenomenal partners for us as we begin this journey. Not only does each of them understand our vision to inspire and entertain, but they also welcome this exciting new age of game development."

"We have spent the last year really growing our team and have some exceptionally talented people supporting us on putting this game together," said Studio Head Melissa Phillips . "I am so excited to see the team grow again and really have the opportunity to showcase the quality of the work they are creating."

"We feel incredibly fortunate to be working with Abu, Mel and the entire team at Silver Rain," said Matt Bilbey, EVP Strategic Growth. "They are a bold new independent studio who will create distinct, innovative new experiences. We look forward to supporting them on this epic adventure they are on and when the time is right, connecting them with a global audience of players."