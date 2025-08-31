Posted in: Games, Kabam, Marvel Contest Of Champions, Mobile Games | Tagged: marvel, Mr. Knight, silver samurai

Silver Samurai & Mr. Knight Arrive in Marvel Contest of Champions

Marvel Contest of Champions has a new update coming for September, as Mr. Knight and Silver Samurai will join the game's roster

New event quest "In This Corner" lets players battle for control of New Manhattan with adaptive difficulty.

Rhino receives a full champion rework, featuring refreshed mechanics and updated cosmetics.

Fantastic Fun Fall Fair event offers Fantastic Four-themed objectives and prize vouchers from Sept 17.

Kabam has a new update coming to Marvel Contest of Champions, as two new characters enter the fray with Silver Samurai and Mr. Knight. First off, we're getting one of the more cunning and powerful villains to ever duke it out with Wolverine and some of the X-Men by proxy, while we're getting the more distinguised version of Moon Knight dressed in a proper suit, as voted by the fans to be added to the game in the annual Summoner's Choice event. We have details about both men and other additions to the game for September for you below, and finer notes on their website, plus a pair of videos showing both of them in action as Silver Samurai drops on September 11, and Mr. Knight arrives on September 25.

Marvel Contest of Champions – September 2025

Event Quest–In This Corner : Maestro seeks to ensure The Battlerealm is defended, but his methods may not be for everyone. The often contested territory of New Manhattan seeks a protector, and players are being called in to help with a fight tournament. Lead your own team of fighters with Silver Samurai and Summoner's Choice Champion Mr. Knight to see if this fight reveals New Manhattan's latest hero, or ends up as a city-wide rumble. This limited-time event quest kicks off September 3 and ends October 8. Try out this new Event Quest featuring Adaptive Difficulty which will tune the battle to best challenge and reward your roster! If you're feeling up to the challenge and want the best possible rewards, toggle on Elder Difficulty, which will increase difficulty and allow you to climb further in the milestone reward track.

: Aleksei Sytsevich stepped into an experimental suit and into a new life of high-speed rampage as the Rhino! Rhino has been reworked with fresh cosmetics and mechanics. Dash a lot, it's really what he wants to do. Take control of the stage and blast! Fantastic Fun Fall Fair Event: Starting September 17, the Fair is coming to The Battlerealm! Take on Fantastic Four-themed Solo Objectives and Arenas to win Prize Vouchers which can be exchanged for prize bundles that include Crystals, Crystal shards, Gold and more.

New Characters

Mr. Knight (Summoner's Choice Winner)

There is a time for a clenched fist and a time for a helping hand. When Moon Knight wants to add nuance to his crime-fighting he takes on the persona of Mr. Knight. This gentleman detective can talk his way out of trouble, but is no stranger to rolling up his sleeves for more intensive interrogations.

Silver Samurai

Kenuichio Harada is the mutant son of former Japanese crimelord Shingen Yashida, the head of the influential Clan Yashida in Japan. Harada has mastered the disciplines of the Samurai, with his mutant powers granting him the ability to generate energy from within himself, and transfer said energy through inanimate objects. He uses this gift to empower his sacred Katana, allowing it to cut through nearly anything. Now, like his father, he seeks to run his own criminal underworld.

