Simulator Game The Bus Receives Upgrade With Unreal Engine 5

Aerosoft and developers TML-Studios have upgraded their simulation game The Bus with some new graphics from Unreal Engine 5. The game has been out since March 2021 in Early Access, and while development has been slow on the sim title, the upgrades they do add are significant when they happen. This latest move to version 2.0 gives the game a graphical overhaul, along with a new bus in the eCitaro (which you can see here), new passenger voices, updated AI, a 3D bus selection, and more. The upgrade is now live, but because of the change in several items, the price has gone up from $25 to $35. Here's more info from the developers, including a quote, on all the changes.

"With the update to version 2.0, all players can upgrade the title from Unreal Engine 4 to Unreal Engine 5 for free so the already impressive graphics get even better – and the virtual version of Berlin can be enjoyed in its full glory. New passenger voices further enhance the driving experience. A new addition to The Bus fleet is the eCitaro. The fully electrically driven city bus with a length of more than 12 m offers enough space for over 80 passengers and impresses with the latest technology. For the further development of phase 2 of Early Access, TML-Studios is planning to integrate a modding editor for creating your own maps, routes and busses, a new route for line 200, AI buses as well as trams, the Berlin line 245, the VDL Citea in seven versions as well as the implementation of further features of the Unreal Engine 5, such as Lumen or Nanite."

"Since the beginning of the Early Access phase of The Bus in March last year, we have released many updates: three lines, the new MAN Lion's City double-decker bus, controller support, and numerous improvements have been implemented by our development team. We are excited to kick off a new era for The Bus with Phase 2.0, which has many new features and optimizations in store for players. We will continue to regularly release free content for The Bus and fine-tune the game for the final release,"says Thomas Langelotz, CEO of TML Studios.