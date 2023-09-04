Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Easy Day Studios, Skater XL

Skater XL Will Be Released On Nintendo Switch On December 5

Those who have wanted to experience Skater XL on the Nintendo Switch won't have to wait long as it arrives this December.

Indie game developer and publisher East Day Studios confirmed they would finally be bringing Skater XL over to the Nintendo Switch this year. The game will be the exact same version you've seen on other platforms, with a few changes here and there for Switch owners. You can check out the latest trailer for the Switch version below as it will drop into the eShop on December 5.

"A faithful and full-featured release, the team at Easy Day Studios have put in several years of development to reach a solid 60 FPS in both handheld and docked mode on the Switch, maintaining the fluid physics-based gameplay that more than 1 million gamers have enjoyed to date. Skater XL features online multiplayer free skate sessions at iconic skate landmarks and gives players the option to record every perfect line with its built-in replay editor. Powered by Mod.io, Skater XL Switch players will have instant access to a large, curated offering of mods from passionate creators and fake skate brands. In addition to all official content, players can find the perfect look or download the latest gear in the most extensive skating content library ever. The title's dedicated modding community boasts more than 100,000 Discord members who continue to deliver a growing library of new user-generated content, including maps, skate gear, skins, and more."

60 FPS on Switch – Featuring a rare, ultra-smooth 60 FPS in handheld mode, Nintendo Switch players can take skateboarding on the go and fully experience Skater XL's acclaimed physics-based gameplay. Skateboarding with the Joy-Cons has never felt so fluid or responsive!

– Featuring a rare, ultra-smooth 60 FPS in handheld mode, Nintendo Switch players can take skateboarding on the go and fully experience Skater XL's acclaimed physics-based gameplay. Skateboarding with the Joy-Cons has never felt so fluid or responsive! Skate or Chill Online – Hang out with friends online, replicating the real street experience as you put together lines, watch other players session the spot, or just cruise with your crew.

– Hang out with friends online, replicating the real street experience as you put together lines, watch other players session the spot, or just cruise with your crew. Huge Mod Catalog Available At Launch – Powered by Mod.io, Skater XL Switch players will have instant access to a large curated offering of mods from passionate creators and fake skate brands. In addition to all official content, players can find the perfect look or download the latest gear in the most extensive skating content library ever.

– Powered by Mod.io, Skater XL Switch players will have instant access to a large curated offering of mods from passionate creators and fake skate brands. In addition to all official content, players can find the perfect look or download the latest gear in the most extensive skating content library ever. Play As Real-Life Skate Pros – Select from renowned pros Tiago Lemos, Brandon Westgate, Evan Smith, and Tom Asta, all with their own distinct gear that fits their style.

– Select from renowned pros Tiago Lemos, Brandon Westgate, Evan Smith, and Tom Asta, all with their own distinct gear that fits their style. Legit Soundtrack – Modest Mouse, Interpol, Animal Collective, Future Islands, and Band Of Horses headline the distinctive music that blends well with the Skater XL's West Coast vibe.

