Skull & Bones Launches Season 3: Into The Dragon's Wake

Ubisoft launched a pair of new videos for Skull & Bones this week, as they have officially launched Season 3: Into The Dragon's Wake

Article Summary Skull & Bones Season 3 introduces legendary Chinese pirate commanders and new in-game content.

New ship, the Battle Junk, and weapons like the Divine Thunder available for players.

Experience new events such as the Mooncake Regatta and Requiem of the Lost Halloween Event.

Upgrades include new camera angles, crafting, in-game achievements, and expanded Black Market.

Ubisoft revealed new details and a couple of trailers for Skull & Bones this week, as they have launched Season 3: Into The Dragon's Wake. The big addition to the game brings in some of the most iconic pirate fleets and commanders from China, as Li Tian Ning and Commander Zhang have been added to the game. Players also will be able to gain access to new ships and weapons, a new limited-time event, several new World Events that you'll encounter out on the ocean, and a slew of improvements to the title. Plus a new Smuggler Pass if you desire to pay for more content on the side. We have more details and the videos here.

Skull & Bones – Season 3: Into The Dragon's Wake

Sea Lords – From the formidable Li Tian Ning and Commander Zhang to a ferocious dragon that descends from the heavens, players must be ready to face these new foes on the lawless seas.

– From the formidable Li Tian Ning and Commander Zhang to a ferocious dragon that descends from the heavens, players must be ready to face these new foes on the lawless seas. New Ship & Weapons – Players will be able to acquire a new ship – the Battle Junk – that excels at soaking up damage and creating openings to attack enemies. Unique new weapons including the Divine Thunder, an electrically charged long gun that can summon lightning strikes, will also be obtainable.

– Players will be able to acquire a new ship – the Battle Junk – that excels at soaking up damage and creating openings to attack enemies. Unique new weapons including the Divine Thunder, an electrically charged long gun that can summon lightning strikes, will also be obtainable. World Events – Players will face a new merchant convoy with the Ungwana Faction, which will grant access to new equipment (Epic Furniture and Epic Armor).

– Players will face a new merchant convoy with the Ungwana Faction, which will grant access to new equipment (Epic Furniture and Epic Armor). Time-Limited Events – The Mooncake Regatta and Requiem of the Lost Halloween Event will be two time-limited events players will discover during this new season.

– The Mooncake Regatta and Requiem of the Lost Halloween Event will be two time-limited events players will discover during this new season. Smuggler Pass – As with each new season, players can take on weekly challenges to reap rewards and progress across three paths simultaneously on the new Smuggler Pass.

– As with each new season, players can take on weekly challenges to reap rewards and progress across three paths simultaneously on the new Smuggler Pass. Quality of Life improvements and New Features – New mouse and keyboard optimization, new third person captain camera while sailing, crafting upgrades, territorial benefits, in-game achievements, an expanded Black Market, and improved onboarding have been added to the game to enhance players' experience.

