Skullcandy Reveals The New Dime True Wireless Earbuds

Skullcandy revealed early this morning a new set of small earbuds in the form of the Dime True Wireless Earbuds. These new earbuds are priced at £30 (just over $41) and are designed to outperform other earbuds at the same price point. Aside from being Bluetooth wireless, they combine finely-tuned audio with a noise-isolating design and a snug fit, along with a microphone in each bud. Plus they're available in four different colourways including Dark Blue/Green, Light Grey/Blue, Dark Grey, and True Black. You can read more on them below as they are now available for purchase.

Dime is an ideal, everyday audio companion that boasts up to 12 hours of battery life, freeing users from the hassle of snagging, yanking and tangling wires. When earbuds are removed from the charging case secured with a snap lid, the buds automatically turn on. Easy connection offers a simplified listening experience that's perfect for those new to true wireless. Intuitive, touch-enabled media controls on the compact stick-style buds enable Dime users to effortlessly take calls, change tracks, adjust volume and activate native voice assistants like Google and Siri, all without ever reaching for their devices. Dime was designed and engineered with a range of features to meet everyday lifestyle demands, including: Up to 12 Hours of Battery Life – Listen longer with 3.5 hours of battery life in the earbuds and 8.5 hours in the charging case

True Wireless via Bluetooth 5.0

Microphones in Each Bud – Use either bud solo without losing the ability to take calls

Full Suite of Media Controls on the Buds – Take calls, change tracks, adjust volume controls and activate native device assistants (Google, Siri, etc.) without ever touching a phone

Auto On/Connect – Enjoy automatic turn on and pairing with the last device used

Noise-Isolating Fit – Experience supreme sound with expertly selected and tuned microphones and drivers

IPX4 Sweat and Water Resistance – Go on an adventure without missing a beat

Integrated Lanyard – Rely on secure portability that protects the charge case and buds from drops

Micro-USB Charging Case with Snap Lid