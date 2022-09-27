Skullcandy Unveils Three New Gaming Headsets Prior To Holidays

This morning, Skullcandy unveiled three new gaming headsets coming to their line as they prepare for the holidays. The three new designs are the PLYR Multi-Platform Wireless Gaming Headset ($130.99), the SLYR Pro Multi-Platform Wired Gaming Headset ($100), and the SLYR Multi-Platform Wired Gaming Headset ($60). Each one of them has been given a bit of an upgrade compared to some of the company's other designs where they are catered to high-level gaming performance. The higher the cost, the more improvement you find in each model. Which is fine as even the $60 pair is pretty comparable to what many other gaming headsets provide, so it all depends on what you're looking for in terms of features, comfort, and audio quality. We have more info on all three of them below.

The ideal lifestyle-to-livestream audio companion, PLYR — the collection's flagship offering — is perfect for gamers who desire maximum flexibility to play both wired or wirelessly via Bluetooth. To add maximum dimension to the audio experience, PLYR adapted Skullcandy's well-known Personal Sound technology, re-engineering it specifically for gaming. Like prescription glasses, but for your ears, the enhanced technology is called Enhanced Sound Perception (ESP) and requires users to take an innovative hearing test to tune audio drivers specifically to the user's unique hearing. To deliver crystal clear communications, PLYR features Clear Voice Smart Mic, which leverages artificial intelligence to isolate the speaker's voice and cut out background noises, such as keyboard clicks. The technology works with both the boom mic, and on-board headset mic if boom mic is removed. Dual-connect capabilities enables users to connect via wired and wireless connection to stream audio from two separate devices, simultaneously4. Lastly, an adjustable suspension headband reduces pressure on top of the head — an absolute must for all-day play.

For gamers seeking a premium wired-only gaming experience, SLYR Pro is the answer, offering musthave features like ESP and Clear Voice Smart Mic technology with detachable boom mic. SLYR Pro also sports a slightly redesigned headband for those who prefer a more classic, yet comfortable fit. Casual gamers seeking an entry-level solution will want to turn their attention to SLYR. Supreme Sound maximizes the gaming experience, providing premium in-game audio depth to ensure users not only hear enemies creeping up from behind, but also the roar of the crowd. SLYR also features a bi-directional removable boom mic that enables focused voice pickup, ensuring gamers can seamlessly communicate and collaborate with clarity in multiplayer settings. PLYR, SLYR Pro and SLYR models are all constructed from tough, lightweight materials, each boasting head-conforming, memory-foam ear cushions wrapped in moisture wicking, breathable material. Easy-toreach, on-board controls across each headset enables gamers to quickly mute and adjust volume without gameplay interference. Boom mics are also equipped with a mic-status LED so players know at a glance when they're on mute or "on air." SLYR Pro and PLYR models also include the ability to toggle through various gaming EQs, including ESP and custom EQ.